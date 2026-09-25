TARAF Announced Hassan Allam Construction (HAC) As The Main Contractor For Karl Lagerfeld Villas

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ● Karl Lagerfeld Villas will offer a refined interpretation of contemporary villa living, with a strong emphasis on architectural quality, craftsmanship and exclusivity● Partnership brings together Taraf's curated, brand-driven development approach with Hassan Allam Construction's 90+ years of construction expertise Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 05 February 2026 – Taraf, the real estate development arm of UAE-based investment holding group Yas Holding, has announced Hassan Allam Construction, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, as the main contractor for Karl Lagerfeld Villas, its highly anticipated luxury villa development in Dubai.

Taraf is a design-led real estate developer focused on creating thoughtfully curated residential communities defined by architectural integrity, craftsmanship and long-term value. With a growing portfolio across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Taraf has established itself as a boutique developer known for collaborating with globally recognized designers, brands and operators to deliver distinctive, lifestyle-driven developments. Guided by disciplined execution and a commitment to quality, Taraf continues to shape contemporary living environments that balance refinement, functionality and enduring appeal.

The contract reflects Hassan Allam Holding's commitment to expanding its footprint in the UAE and GCC, underpinned by nearly nine decades of experience. Renowned for its technical expertise, disciplined execution and international quality standards, the Group, through Hassan Allam Construction brings integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities, making it a strong partner for Taraf's design-led luxury developments.

Located in a prime residential setting Meydan, Dubai, Karl Lagerfeld Villas by Taraf represents a refined interpretation of contemporary villa living, combining architectural elegance with meticulous detailing and a lifestyle-driven masterplan. The development is designed to offer residents privacy, exclusivity and a heightened sense of place through bespoke finishes, carefully curated outdoor spaces and a strong emphasis on design quality.

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, said:“We are pleased to appoint Hassan Allam Construction as the main contractor for Karl Lagerfeld Villas. HAC's long-standing reputation, technical strength and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with Taraf's vision for this landmark development. This partnership ensures the highest standards of construction quality as we bring an iconic residential concept to life.”

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, commented:“We are proud to collaborate with Taraf on the delivery of Karl Lagerfeld Villas, a project defined by a strong design vision and exceptional quality benchmarks. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to disciplined execution and construction excellence, and we look forward to applying our expertise to deliver a development that sets new standards for luxury villa living in the UAE.”

The appointment of Hassan Allam Construction marks a key milestone in the delivery of Karl Lagerfeld Villas by Taraf, reinforcing the project's positioning as a benchmark for refined residential living and underscoring Taraf's commitment to partnering with globally respected contractors to realize its vision