Nitin Nabin Welcomed By CM Sharma, Joins Cleanliness Drive In Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday welcomed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin at his official residence in Jaipur. Nabin visited the Chief Minister's residence after participating in the 'Swachhata Seva Abhiyan' (Cleanliness Service Campaign) under the 'Seva Sankalp' initiative in Jaipur.

BJP Chief Joins 'Swachhata Seva Abhiyan'

During the campaign, Nabin also took a pledge to remain conscious of cleanliness and dedicate time to the cause. He pledged to perform voluntary labour by contributing 100 hours annually, or two hours every week, towards cleanliness and public service.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari were also present during the campaign. On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Kumari emphasised the need for cleanliness, adding that it is not a one-day task but something that needs to be done regularly. She told reporters, "I believe this conveys a very important message to the people of the country, and specifically to all citizens of Rajasthan, about the need for us to come together for cleanliness. It highlights what we can do individually: participate in the cleanliness drive. This is not a one-day task; it is something we must do consistently... A message regarding this was conveyed, and everyone participated in taking a pledge; the National President himself administered the oath. I feel this is crucial for our city and our state..."

High-Level Meetings and Youth Outreach on Agenda

Meanwhile, the BJP president is scheduled to reach the Chief Minister's residence after the campaign to chair a high-level organisational meeting with Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, divisional in-charges and co-in-charges, along with members of the upcoming Panchayati Raj Election Steering Committee. During the meeting, Nabin will discuss electoral strategies and organisational matters with state leaders and representatives.

At noon, Nabin will participate in the 'Nikay Janpratinidhi Sammelan' (Local Body Representatives' Conference), organised to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the pioneer of Integral Humanism.

In the evening, the BJP chief will attend the 'Yuva Samvad' programme at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur. The event will see Nabin interact with students and youth from across Rajasthan and share his views on youth participation in nation-building. The visit comes as part of the BJP's organisational outreach and engagement programmes ahead of upcoming political activities in the state.

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