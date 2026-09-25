Uzbekistan, Georgia Target Stronger Transport Links Via Black Sea Ports

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, Uzbekistan and Georgia discussed strengthening transport connectivity, including more effective use of Georgia's Poti and Anaklia ports, during a phone call between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

This was refected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The sides reviewed ways to expand Uzbek-Georgian strategic partnership and implement agreements reached during Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia on July 2-3, according to the Uzbek president's press service.

During the July talks, the two countries placed particular emphasis on transport and transit cooperation, including expanding the use of Georgia's Poti and Batumi ports for Uzbek cargo. The leaders also discussed linking the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway corridor with the future China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and establishing a logistics hub in Georgia.

In the latest phone call, particular attention was given to enhancing transport interconnectedness through the efficient use of Georgia's port infrastructure, including the ports of Poti and Anaklia.

The discussion comes as Uzbekistan seeks to expand transport links connecting Central Asia with international markets and strengthen access to routes through the South Caucasus. Georgia's Black Sea ports provide an important link for cargo moving between Central Asia, the Caucasus and European markets.

The leaders also discussed increasing bilateral trade and deepening industrial cooperation as part of efforts to implement the agreements reached during the Uzbek president's visit to Georgia.

Mirziyoyev also congratulated Kobakhidze on his birthday and wished him good health, prosperity and continued success for the Georgian people.