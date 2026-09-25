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President Ilham Aliyev Receives Prime Minister Of Tajikistan (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda on September 25.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
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