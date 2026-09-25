Kapil Sharma Returns With The Great Indian Kapil Show S5, Ajay Devgn To Grace Opening Episode With Drishyam Cast

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood star comedian Kapil Sharma is set to return to Netflix with The Great Indian Kapil Show as the show opens its fifth season.

The show will be seen opening with the cast of the much-awaited thriller Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The season premiere, airing on September 26 at 8 pm, will see Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Jaideep Ahlawat, along with director Abhishek Pathak, join Kapil Sharma for an evening of laughter and candid conversations.

The episode marks the return of Ajay to the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy show as he gears up for the theatrical release of the third and final instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise.

The episode will see Jaideep Ahlawat shaking a leg with Sona and Mona 2.0, the revived Krushna Abhishek-Kiku Sharda duo, while Sunil Grover will be seen adding to the fun with his Ajay Devgn mimicry.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 returns after a six-month break, with Kapil Sharma leading the comedy ensemble featuring Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. New episodes will stream every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is returning as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion. The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is set for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

The film has also generated curiosity because it takes a different route from the Malayalam Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal.

At the trailer launch held in Goa on September 9, Abhishek Pathak clarified that the Hindi film is based on a completely different script, developed over around two-and-a-half years, and does not follow the story of the Malayalam third instalment.

–IANS

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