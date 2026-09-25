India Gifts 12 Agricultural Drones To Fiji To Support Sugarcane Production

MENAFN - IANS) Suva, Sep 25 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, handed over 12 agricultural drones to Fiji's Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna, in Lautoka, as part of efforts to support more efficient, technology-enabled and sustainable sugarcane production in Fiji.

The agricultural drones have been gifted by the Indian government to Fiji Sugar Corporation and fulfil India's commitment announced during Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's visit to New Delhi in August last year.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta formally handed over 12 agricultural drones, gifted by the Government of India to the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC), to Hon. Tomasi Tunabuna, Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, in Lautoka."

"The handover fulfils a commitment announced during the visit of Hon. Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to India in August 2025, and reflects the longstanding and multifaceted India–Fiji partnership in agriculture and the sugar sector. From seeds and mobile soil-testing laboratories to specialised training for Fijian sugarcane farmers at the National Sugar Institute in Kanpur under ITEC, India's support combines technology, knowledge and capacity-building," it added.

According to the statement, the 12 drones will support more efficient, technology-enabled and sustainable sugarcane production in Fiji. The Indian High Commission said that India remains committed to working with Fiji to advance agricultural innovation, productivity and resilience, while strengthening enduring partnership between the two nations for the benefit of Fijian farmers and communities.

Earlier on September 8, Suneet Mehta held a meeting with Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, with discussions held on cooperation between the two nations in agriculture, health, trade, business and economic.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet Hon. Manoa Kamikamica, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises of Fiji. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to further deepen the longstanding and multifaceted India–Fiji partnership, with discussions covering Agriculture, Health, Trade, Business and Economic Cooperation, among other areas of mutual interest," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Last month, Suneet Mehta met Fiji's Minister of Land and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, with discussions held on cooperation in the mineral sector, capacity building and further strengthening bilateral partnership, according to the statement released by the Indian High Commission in Fiji.