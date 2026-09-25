Bay Of Bengal Deep Depression Triggers Heavy Rain In Jharkhand, Air Services Hit

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Sep 25 (IANS) Heavy rain and strong winds from a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal have disrupted normal life in Jharkhand, including the state capital, Ranchi, over the past four days. The adverse weather has disrupted transportation, damaged infrastructure, and prompted authorities to issue weather alerts in multiple districts.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Ranchi, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving in a northwesterly direction, resulting in widespread rainfall across the state.

While the downpour has led to a significant drop in temperatures, it has also helped narrow Jharkhand's monsoon rainfall deficit to just 5 per cent.

Between June 1 and September 24, the state recorded 935.7 mm of rainfall, bringing it close to the seasonal average. Ranchi alone received 1,295.1 mm of rain during the period, which is 9 per cent above normal.

The inclement weather and poor visibility have also disrupted air traffic. Four flights scheduled to land at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Friday morning were unable to do so because of unfavourable weather conditions.

Flights arriving from Pune and Delhi were diverted to Varanasi, while some flights from Mumbai were sent back to Kolkata. In addition, the schedule of a Delhi-Ranchi flight had to be revised, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The impact of the rain and gusty winds, blowing at speeds of 40-50 kmph, has also been felt on roads across the state. Several trees were uprooted in Ranchi and fell on roads and vehicles in areas such as AG More, Kadru, Kokar and near Surendranath School, disrupting traffic movement.

In neighbouring Khunti district, a bridge over the Banai river in Torpa sustained damage due to the weather conditions.

As a precautionary measure, schools have been closed in several districts.

Ranchi's maximum temperature dropped by 5.3 degrees Celsius below normal to settle at 24.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Jharkhand's eight districts, including Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Latehar, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Giridih and Deoghar, for September 25.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to continue on September 26 and 27. However, weather conditions are expected to stabilise from September 28, bringing relief from the prolonged spell of rain.

The weather department has advised people to stay away from open fields, trees and electric poles during rain and lightning activity, and to exercise caution while travelling through waterlogged areas.