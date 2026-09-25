Dhanush's 'D56' Directed By Tamizharasan Pachamuthu Goes On Floors In Madurai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu's much-awaited film, D56, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, has now officially gone on floors in Madurai with a traditional pooja ceremony.

Written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the film, which is being tentatively referred to as #D56, brings together an exciting combination of acclaimed performers and emerging talents.

Dhanush leads the ensemble, with Vadivelu and SJ Suryah joining him in prominent roles. The cast will also feature actors Vijay B Kumar and Preity Mukundhan, who will be seen playing pivotal parts in the film.

What has added to the excitement of fans is the fact that the film will have music by Sai Abhyankkar who will be collaborating with Dhanush for the second consecutive time after 'Om'.

The film is being jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Primark Productions, bringing together three prominent production banners for this ambitious venture.

The makers announced the launch of the film with a poster that further amplified the mystery surrounding the film.

Featuring an imposing traditional doorway covered with numerous bells, the poster carriesd a distinct visual identity and introduced Dhanush with an intriguing character design, while keeping several aspects of the film under wraps.

The visual, coupled with the announcement“Paari Vettaikku Pandakaal Nattachu”, has added another to the mystery surrounding the project.

Sources close to the unit say that further updates regarding the supporting cast and technicians will be officially announced soon. The film is slated to arrive in theatres in summer 2027.

For the unaware, Tamizharasan Pachamuthu had, in March this year, announced that he had begun the recce for the film.

Taking to his X timeline, the director had posted a monochrome picture of himself seated in a temple and wrote in Tamil," Kelambiyaachu (Have started) #Recce #D56."

Tamizharasan Pachamuthu is best known for his critically acclaimed superhit film 'Lubber Pandhu', which featured Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh, Swaswika and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in the lead.