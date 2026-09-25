Viral Video: Ghaziabad Man Chased, Slapped And Thrown To Ground During Parking Dispute (WATCH)

A road rage incident was reported outside a mall in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram after a young man allegedly asked a group of youths to move their vehicle, which was parked in the middle of the road.

The victim told the group to clear the road, but the group was reportedly drinking alcohol at the time. It was said that the request caused a fight. The young men are said to have then chased the man onto the road and beat him up.

A video of the incident has surfaced. In the video, a man wearing a white full-sleeve jacket can be seen grabbing the victim by his shirt and throwing him onto the road. Other people can also be seen around the two men during the altercation.

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Road rage in IndirapuramGhaziabad: Indirapuram में बीच सड़क पर Audi खड़ी कर शराब पी रहे युवकों ने गाड़ी हटाने के लिए कहने पर एक युवक को सड़क पर दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा। ⚠️ twitter/9buVqWtkuP

- Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) September 24, 2026

The incident reportedly took place outside a mall in Indirapuram, a prominent locality in Ghaziabad. Ghaziabad Police has registered an FIR at Indirapuram Police Station under relevant sections. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.