Empty Capsule Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global empty capsule market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.85 billion in 2026 to USD 6.64 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the empty capsule market with a market share of 38.4% in 2025.

Empty capsules are two-piece or single-piece shells used to contain pharmaceutical powders, granules, pellets, or other formulations for oral administration. They are commonly made from gelatin or plant-based materials such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC). Empty capsules provide a convenient dosage form and are widely used in prescription medicines, nutritional products, and pharmaceutical manufacturing for accurate and controlled drug delivery.

2025 Market Size: USD 3.6 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 3.85 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 6.64 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 7.04%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 38.4% Fastest-Growing Region: Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa CAGR (2026–2034): 9.84%

By Type Leading Segment: Gelatine Market Share in 2025: 76.5% By Application Fastest-Growing Segment: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements CAGR: 9.63% (2026–2034) By End User Leading Segment: Pharmaceutical Market Share in 2025: 69.2%

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Plant-Based HPMC Capsules Are Expanding Beyond Traditional Gelatin Shells

The demand for vegetarian and moisture-sensitive dosage forms is increasing interest in HPMC capsules as an alternative to gelatin shells. HPMC shells typically contain around 2%–6% moisture, compared with 12%–16% required to maintain the integrity of hard gelatin shells, supporting better stability under dry storage conditions. This material shift expands the use of plant-based empty capsules in pharmaceuticals and formulations that require tighter moisture control.

Capsule Shells Are Becoming More Specialized for Controlled Drug Release

The need for targeted and delayed drug delivery is driving manufacturers toward empty capsules with functional shell materials and enteric properties. A peer-reviewed study found that an HPMC-phthalate capsule formulation remained stable at pH 1.2 for 120 minutes with no drug release and then achieved complete pantoprazole release within 8 minutes after exposure to intestinal conditions at pH 6.8. This specialization allows empty capsules to protect active ingredients in the stomach and release them at more suitable sites in the gastrointestinal tract.

Expansion of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Rising Generic Drug Production Are Increasing Demand for Empty Capsule Shells, Which Drive the Empty Capsule Shell Market.

Expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing increases the need for empty capsule shells used in the production of oral solid dosage forms. Higher manufacturing volumes create greater demand for capsule supplies across branded drugs, generics, and contract manufacturing operations. The outcome is stronger purchasing requirements for empty capsules, while manufacturers expand production capacity and supply networks to serve pharmaceutical companies. Capsule-based medicines such as antibiotics, pain medicines, and nutritional formulations provide common applications across pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

Generic drug production creates sustained demand for empty capsules as manufacturers develop cost-efficient alternatives to branded medicines. Higher generic manufacturing volumes increase consumption of capsule shells for products that use two-piece capsules as their dosage form. The outcome is greater demand from generic-drug manufacturers and contract pharmaceutical producers, supporting higher supply requirements for capsule-shell manufacturers. Generic medicines for areas such as cardiovascular disease, infections, and gastrointestinal conditions commonly use hard capsules for oral delivery.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices and High Manufacturing and Production Costs Market Expansion

Raw material price volatility can increase the production cost of empty capsules, particularly when manufacturers depend on gelatin, HPMC, and other specialized materials. Unstable input prices can create cost pressures for capsule producers and make pricing more difficult for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers. These fluctuations can reduce profit margins, discourage capacity expansion, and slow market growth.

High manufacturing and production costs can limit the expansion of empty capsule production, especially for manufacturers that require specialized equipment, controlled facilities, and strict quality systems. Energy consumption, labor, equipment maintenance, and quality-control requirements can increase the overall cost of capsule manufacturing. These cost pressures can raise capsule prices and limit adoption among cost-sensitive pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers.

Nutraceutical manufacturers, supplement brands, and contract manufacturers can use empty capsules for vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and herbal ingredients. Growing product variety creates opportunities for capsule suppliers to increase shell sales through customized sizes, colors, and materials. Companies such as Capsugel and ACG serve pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers.

Stringent Quality and Regulatory Requirements, Along With Supply Chain Disruptions and Logistics Delays, Hinder Market Growth.

Strict requirements for capsule composition, dissolution, stability, microbial limits, and manufacturing quality increase validation and quality-control demands. Manufacturers must maintain consistent compliance across markets, which can lengthen product-development timelines and make international expansion more complex.

Dependence on specialized suppliers, transportation networks, and temperature- or humidity-controlled storage can expose capsule manufacturers to delivery disruptions. Delays in obtaining materials or distributing finished capsules can interrupt pharmaceutical production schedules and limit manufacturers' ability to serve customers consistently.

The gelatine segment dominated the market with a market share of 76.5% in 2025. Gelatine is widely used in pharmaceutical formulations, particularly for capsules and other dosage forms, because of its film-forming, binding, and encapsulation properties. The non gelatine segment provides an alternative for applications where plant-based, dietary, religious, or formulation-specific requirements influence material selection.

The non gelatine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.74% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Increasing interest in vegetarian and alternative capsule materials, along with changing consumer preferences, supports the use of non-gelatine materials in pharmaceutical and related applications. The gelatine segment continues to benefit from its established use and familiarity across pharmaceutical manufacturing.

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The vitamins and dietary supplements segment dominated the market with a market share of 24.8% in 2025. Gelatine and alternative encapsulation materials are commonly used in supplement products because they can support convenient dosage formats and protect formulations during handling and storage. The antibiotic and antibacterial drugs segment, antacid and antiflatulent preparations segment, antianemic preparations segment, anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatic drugs segment, cardiac therapy drugs segment, cough and cold preparations segment, and other therapeutic applications segment represent a broad range of pharmaceutical uses.

The other therapeutic applications segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Growth across diverse therapeutic applications can be supported by expanding pharmaceutical formulations and the need for convenient dosage forms. The vitamins and dietary supplements segment and other therapeutic segments continue to contribute to demand through their use across different oral healthcare products.

The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with a market share of 69.2% in 2025. Pharmaceutical manufacturers use gelatine and non-gelatine materials extensively in dosage forms such as capsules, where they help provide convenient and standardized delivery of active ingredients. The nutraceuticals segment and cosmetics segment also use these materials in products designed for nutritional and personal-care applications.

The nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Rising demand for dietary supplements and functional nutrition products supports the use of convenient encapsulated formulations in the nutraceutical industry. The pharmaceutical segment remains an important end-use area, while the cosmetics segment supports applications where encapsulation and formulation properties are useful.

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North America machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market held the dominant position, accounting for a 38.4% share in 2025. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong technology adoption, and increasing use of connected solutions for patient monitoring and healthcare management. The U.S. machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is expected to benefit from population aging, with the U.S. Census Bureau projecting that people aged 65 and older will account for 23.4% of the population by 2060, increasing the need for connected monitoring and technology-enabled healthcare services.

The Canada machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is supported by a rapidly aging population, with Statistics Canada projecting the share of people aged 65 and older to rise from 19.5% in 2025 to between 22.6% and 32.5% by 2075, while the 85-and-older population could reach 3.3–4.2 million.

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Middle East and Africa machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period, supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, growing digitalization, and increasing adoption of connected healthcare technologies. The UAE machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is expected to benefit from continued investment in digital healthcare and technology-enabled medical services, creating opportunities for connected monitoring and data-driven healthcare delivery.

The Africa machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is expected to see increasing relevance of connected healthcare technologies as demographic change and expanding healthcare needs create greater demand for remote monitoring, digital access, and technology-supported medical services.

Europe machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market accounted for a 27.2% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94%, reflecting steady adoption of connected healthcare solutions supported by established healthcare systems and ongoing digital transformation. The U.K. machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is likely to see greater demand for connected healthcare services as people aged 65 and older are projected to represent 23.6% of the population by 2035, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The Germany machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is positioned for greater demand for digitally enabled healthcare as the Federal Statistical Office projects that one in four people will be aged 67 or older by 2035, compared with one in five in 2024. The France machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is expected to face rising demand for technology-supported care as France's population continues to age, creating greater requirements for remote monitoring and connected healthcare services.

Asia Pacific machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market accounted for a 23.6% share in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.12%, supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing digital connectivity, and growing adoption of remote healthcare technologies. The Japan machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is expected to gain from the country's continued demographic aging, with Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare projecting that people aged 65 and older will represent around 35% of the population by 2040.

The China machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is expected to benefit from the country's expanding elderly population and continued development of digital healthcare infrastructure, supporting greater use of connected devices and remote healthcare technologies. The India machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market is positioned for expanding demand as the population aged 60 and older is projected to reach 346 million, or nearly 21% of the population, by 2050, according to UNFPA India.

The Empty Capsule Market is moderately fragmented, with competition comprising established capsule manufacturers, pharmaceutical ingredient suppliers, contract manufacturing companies, and specialized producers of gelatin and plant-based capsule shells. The leading players in the Empty Capsule Market are ACG, Lonza, CapsCanada, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., and Medi-Caps Ltd.; a reliable cumulative market-share percentage specifically for these five companies is not publicly disclosed, so no unsupported figure is assigned to their combined global market share.

Established players compete through manufacturing capacity, product quality, regulatory compliance, consistent shell performance, broad capsule sizes and materials, supply reliability, and established relationships with pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies. Emerging players in the empty capsule market ecosystem compete through innovative HPMC and other plant-based formulations, customized capsule solutions, flexible production capabilities, cost efficiency, and specialized applications. Competitive differentiation also depends on quality control, production scalability, delivery reliability, and the ability to meet changing formulation and regulatory requirements.

ACG Bright Pharma Caps Inc CapsCanada Lonza Medi-Caps Ltd Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Roxlor LLC

May 28, 2026: Lonza Capsugel published peer-reviewed research demonstrating that its Licaps® DUOCAP® capsule-in-capsule technology delivers up to four times higher enzyme activity than standard immediate-release capsules, reinforcing the performance of advanced capsule delivery systems for nutraceutical applications. May 20, 2026: Lonza Capsugel announced a long-term renewable energy agreement for its Bornem, Belgium hard empty capsule manufacturing facility. The project integrates locally generated wind power into capsule production, supplying approximately 14% of the site's annual electricity demand and supporting sustainable manufacturing of hard empty capsules. February 26, 2026: Lonza Capsugel showcased its expanded portfolio of plant-based empty capsules, including OrganicapsTM, at Natural Products Expo West 2026. The company also highlighted its North American manufacturing capabilities and sustainable capsule production solutions. October 15, 2025: Lonza Capsugel launched OrganicapsTM, the first USDA Organic-certified plant-based immediate-release pullulan empty capsule manufactured in North America. The capsule is designed for nutraceutical and dietary supplement manufacturers seeking certified organic dosage forms while offering high oxygen barrier properties and formulation stability.