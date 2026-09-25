Azerbaijan Highlights Efforts To Generate Economic Value From Corridors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan seeks to generate economic value from corridors, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Azerbaijan views transport corridors not merely as channels for freight transport, but as broad economic platforms facilitating the movement of goods and services, energy, information, capital, and human capital.

The minister noted that the development of corridors should not be limited merely to expanding transit capabilities; rather, economic activities that generate added value should be established around them.

"We believe that a corridor signifies more than just the transportation of cargo. In fact, we would like to highlight five key flows: goods and services, energy, data, capital, and-most importantly-people, or human capital," Jabbarov emphasized.

According to him, the primary objective regarding goods and services is not simply to transport cargo from one point to another, but to create added value.

"Raw materials from the region can be processed here and delivered to consumers in Türkiye and Europe. This process is carried out by leveraging the capabilities of the Alat Free Economic Zone and our industrial parks, which serve as platforms," the minister said.

Jabbarov pointed out that energy sustainability is also a key aspect of Azerbaijan's contribution to regional corridors.

He also noted that new support mechanisms provide for the reimbursement of up to 70% of transportation costs for non-oil exports, within established limits.

"For a manufacturer operating in Azerbaijan, this means preferential access to markets along the corridor and beyond," the minister explained.

According to the minister, one of Azerbaijan's key objectives in the energy sector is to transform its abundant renewable energy potential into export opportunities.

"Large-scale green energy projects are already being implemented in Azerbaijan in partnership with leading global companies. An agreement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan during COP29 laid the foundation for a green energy corridor from Central Asia. At the same time, the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor is being designed to transport renewable electricity to European markets," Jabbarov said.

He added that these projects create extensive opportunities for investors in electricity generation and transmission, as well as in energy-intensive industrial sectors.

Noting the close interconnection between energy and digital connectivity, Jabbarov said that Azerbaijan aims to become a digital hub.

"The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line being laid across the bed of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will establish a new, high-capacity digital link between Europe and Asia. Coupled with other connectivity investments already made in Azerbaijan, this creates a competitive environment that enables the attraction of investment into data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure," the minister underscored.

He announced that Azerbaijan seeks to share risks with its partners regarding capital flows.

"Azerbaijan has established joint investment funds with a number of partner countries and participates in diversified investment platforms. We don't shy away from investing in our own economy. We believe that when states invest alongside private companies, it sends a signal of confidence and mitigates the risks associated with regional projects," Jabbarov noted.

The minister also highlighted the development of human capital as a key factor in the formation of economic corridors. "At the end of the day, everything comes down to people-to human productivity, human capital, and talent. Azerbaijan embarked on this path approximately 20 years ago with the State Program for the Education of Youth Abroad, initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and funded by the Oil Fund. This program has created a cluster of thousands of competitive Azerbaijani professionals who have received world-class education," he recalled.

Jabbarov noted that a special legislative package aimed at attracting highly skilled migrants-particularly IT and data specialists-to enrich the domestic talent pool is currently under consideration in parliament.

The minister also stressed that Azerbaijan's tradition of bringing together diverse cultures shapes the country's regional economic role.

"From COP29 to this forum, we have been striving to bring together diverse regions and interests at the same table. We are extending our experience in energy and transport partnerships to new industrial sectors-such as mining and metallurgy (including in the liberated territories), chemicals and petrochemicals, agriculture and food processing, as well as industries powered by competitive energy," said Jabbarov.

He invited investors to implement new projects in Azerbaijan.

"These are the sectors where we invite you to operate in Azerbaijan-not only because it offers access to markets across several regions, but also because many of you can feel right at home here. We are seeking partners who will bring the capital, technology, and expertise needed to transform these opportunities into competitive products," the minister concluded.