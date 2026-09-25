Kyrgyzstan, Italy Discuss Expanding Cooperation In Energy Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ambassador of the Kyrgyzstan to the Italy Ermek Omuraliev held a meeting with Diplomatic Adviser to Italy's Minister of Environment and Energy Security Fabrizio Lucentini, on September 23, 2026, in Italy to discuss cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the sides discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Italian cooperation in various areas, with particular attention to the energy sector.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Italian cooperation in environmental protection, energy, the implementation of previously signed memorandums, as well as the promotion of a draft Memorandum of Cooperation in the energy sector between the relevant ministries of the two countries," the statement said.

The Kyrgyz side presented promising investment projects in the energy sector and expressed interest in attracting Italian companies, technologies and financial institutions to their implementation.

In the context of expanding cooperation in the energy sector, the sides also exchanged views on sanctions-related issues.

The ambassador briefed the Italian side on measures being taken by Kyrgyzstan to prevent the circumvention of sanctions restrictions and emphasized the country's readiness for open and substantive dialogue with European partners.

In this context, he stressed the importance of maintaining opportunities for legitimate trade and investment cooperation, including attracting Italian technologies, equipment and financing for promising energy and infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan.

The Italian side positively assessed the prospects for developing bilateral ties in the energy sector and expressed readiness to continue cooperation aimed at engaging interested Italian institutions and expanding practical cooperation.