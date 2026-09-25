Pedro Morales-Llanos Draws On Global Perspective In Consulting Career

Columbia consultant reflects on how growing up across cultures and working in federal service shaped his approach to leadership and problem-solving.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Columbia, SC, Sep 25, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Pedro Morales-Llanos, founder and principal consultant of Strategic Rise Advisory Group, LLC, is highlighting how a career shaped by international experience, public service, and programme management has influenced the way he approaches leadership and organisational problem-solving.

Born in Puerto Rico, Morales-Llanos spent much of his childhood moving with his family because of his father's service in the U.S. Army. The family lived in several locations, including Germany and Italy, before eventually settling in Columbia, South Carolina.

For Morales-Llanos, those early experiences provided an introduction to different cultures, perspectives, and ways of working.

“Growing up in different places taught me to pay attention before making assumptions,” said Morales-Llanos.“Every environment has its own history, culture, and way of doing things. That lesson has stayed with me throughout my career.”

After graduating from Richland Northeast High School in 1996, Morales-Llanos earned his bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina in 2001. He later completed both an MBA and a master's degree in Health Services Management from Webster University in 2003.

His professional career went on to include more than a decade in senior programme management and management analysis roles within the federal government.

From 2011 to 2015, Morales-Llanos served as Lead Management Analyst and Senior Program Manager within the Office of the Director at the National Institutes of Health. He later joined the NIH Center for Information Technology, where he worked as a Supervisory Management and Program Analyst and Senior Program Manager until 2020.

He then moved to the U.S. Department of Justice, serving as an Operational Support Manager and Enterprise Program Manager from 2020 to 2024.

According to Morales-Llanos, working within large federal organisations reinforced the importance of understanding how technology, policy, people, and operations interact.

“Complex problems usually do not exist in isolation,” he said.“What appears to be a technology issue may also involve communication, process, policy, or unclear responsibilities. You have to understand the full picture before deciding what needs to happen next.”

After leaving federal service, Morales-Llanos founded Strategic Rise Advisory Group, LLC, where he serves as principal consultant. His work focuses on areas including management consulting, organisational development, programme management, business processes, technology, data analytics, and policy development.

He says one of the most important lessons he has carried into consulting is the value of curiosity.

“You cannot walk into every situation believing you already know the answer,” Morales-Llanos said.“Good consulting starts with listening, asking better questions, and understanding why an organisation works the way it does.”

That interest in learning also extends beyond his professional work. Morales-Llanos enjoys history, culture, travelling, reading, podcasts, coffee shops, CrossFit, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He also volunteers with organisations including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Families Helping Families, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

For Morales-Llanos, those interests continue to reinforce the same idea that shaped his childhood: exposure to different people and perspectives can improve how someone understands a problem.

“Leadership is partly about being willing to keep learning,” he said.“The more perspectives you understand, the better prepared you are to work through complicated situations.”

About Pedro Morales-Llanos

Pedro Morales-Llanos is the founder and principal consultant of Strategic Rise Advisory Group, LLC, based in Columbia, South Carolina. His professional background includes senior programme management and management analysis roles at the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Department of Justice. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina as well as an MBA and a master's degree in Health Services Management from Webster University. His professional interests include management consulting, organisational development, technology, data analytics, policy development, and business process improvement.