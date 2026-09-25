Why Expensive Baking Equipment Won't Make You A Better Baker: Brian Smith Makes The Case For Process Over Gear

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Walk through any sourdough forum, and the equipment recommendations come fast. A Dutch oven with a French name and a price tag that suggests it was engineered rather than manufactured. A linen-lined proofing basket. A bread lame with a handle machined from wood. The implicit promise behind each recommendation is the same: the right gear produces the right bread. Brian Smith of Lincolnton, North Carolina has been baking sourdough for five years. He does not believe this.

Smith bakes in a cast-iron combo cooker he bought from a discount store for thirty dollars. His crust is, by the consistent account of everyone who eats his bread, exceptional. He has spent five years and more than two hundred documented batches looking for evidence that a more expensive vessel would change this outcome. He has not found any.

“The Dutch oven does not manage the starter,” Smith says.“It does not read the dough. It does not tell you when the bulk ferment is done. No piece of equipment does any of that.”

The notebook is the real tool. Smith has kept one since his first batch in March 2020, tracking ambient temperature, hydration percentage, bulk fermentation time, and a notes column for what he would change next time. That notebook, which costs two dollars at a drugstore, has shaped his bread more than any piece of equipment he has ever owned.

The Problem with Gear-First Thinking

The sourdough revival of the past several years produced something the home baking community had not previously seen at scale: a market for expensive equipment aimed at beginners who did not yet know what the equipment was supposed to do. Dutch ovens in colors named after Tuscan sunsets. Proofing baskets with handmade branding. Baking stones that required special care and seasonal storage.

“Most people learning sourdough spend money on the wrong variable,” Smith says.“The variable that matters is what's happening inside the process, not outside it.”

The outside variables, meaning the vessel, the basket, the blade used to score the dough, matter less than every equipment review in print suggests. The inside variables, meaning the health of the starter, the ambient temperature during bulk fermentation, the timing of the proof, the quality and depth of the score, determine the bread. A more expensive pan does not address any of them.

A Process Mindset in an Equipment-Focused Community

Smith is not unsympathetic to the impulse to buy equipment. He understands that baking is difficult and that a beginner with a new Dutch oven feels like a beginner who is taking it seriously. What he pushes back against is the idea that seriousness can be purchased.

“A kitchen scale that weighs in grams and a reliable thermometer will tell you more than any enameled pot with a French name,” Smith says.“Those are the tools that produce the bread.”

Smith's full equipment inventory includes the thirty-dollar combo cooker, a twelve-dollar kitchen scale, an eighteen-dollar thermometer, and a two-dollar notebook. The notebook is the item he considers most important. It contains a record of every variable he has controlled and every variable that has surprised him, across more than two hundred batches spanning five years of Saturday mornings in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

Earning the Right to the Critique

Smith has spent more than two decades as a payroll and benefits administrator for the Lincoln County school system. His professional work requires the same analytical discipline he applies to baking: attention to what the numbers are actually reporting, not what they are expected to say. He brought this discipline to sourdough from his first batch and has never found reason to set it aside.

His first three loaves were, by his own account, dense and without crust worth describing. He wrote down what was wrong with each one and kept going. By fall of 2020, he was producing bread he was willing to hand to someone else. By the following year, he had a regular group of recipients: coworkers at the Lincoln County central office, neighbors, and members of his church in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

None of this improvement was driven by equipment. The combo cooker that sits on his counter today is the same one he bought at a discount store in 2020. It is broken in and slightly discolored.

“The cast-iron combo cooker on my counter is broken in and slightly discolored and produces better bread than it has any right to based on its price,” Smith says.“I am not planning to replace it.”

What Expensive Equipment Actually Promises

Smith has a clear view of why expensive equipment gets sold to people who are still learning to bake. The pitch is implicit but consistent: a better tool will compensate for a process that is not yet consistent. He believes it cannot.

“What a $400 Dutch oven is really selling is the idea that you can shortcut the learning,” Smith says.“You cannot. The learning happens in the dough.”

The learning happens in observing how the dough behaves during bulk fermentation and writing down what you see. It happens in noticing that the kitchen in July runs warmer than a recipe assumes and adjusting accordingly. It happens in the notes column at the bottom of each entry in Smith's notebook, where the record of what he would change next time has accumulated across five years into a working knowledge of his own kitchen.

No piece of equipment provides this. The equipment is a means of applying heat evenly to bread while trapping steam in the first phase of the bake. That is its full job. A thirty-dollar combo cooker and a four-hundred-dollar Dutch oven perform this function with identical results, because the function does not require more than cast iron and a lid.

The Role of Consistent Practice

Smith feeds his sourdough starter, Edward, every Friday morning before the bread goes in. He has done this since 2020. The consistency of the feeding schedule is not incidental to the quality of the bread. It is what makes the bread predictable, and predictability is what makes it possible to read the dough accurately when it counts.

This kind of consistency cannot be purchased. It requires showing up at the same time, in the same kitchen, with the same notebook, and writing down what happens. The thirty-dollar combo cooker is part of this picture. It is not the picture.

A Call for Process-First Thinking in Home Baking

Smith does not tell people to stop buying Dutch ovens. What he tells them is that the Dutch oven will not do what they are hoping it will do, and that the thing they are hoping it will do, produce better bread, requires something the equipment cannot provide.

“I've seen people give up on sourdough because they bought the wrong equipment and concluded they weren't good at it,” Smith says.“The equipment was never the problem.”

The notebook is the real tool. The starter that requires weekly care is the investment worth making. The thermometer that tells you what the kitchen is actually doing, rather than what a recipe assumes it is doing, is what produces results. The bread that comes out of Brian Smith's thirty-dollar combo cooker on Saturday mornings in Lincolnton, North Carolina is a record of five years of documented attention. No vessel was responsible for that. The baker was.