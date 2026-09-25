Forex Expo Dubai 2026 Draws 16,000+ Attendees On Day 1

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Forex Expo Dubai 2026 opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre, drawing more than 16,000 attendees on Day 1 alone, including traders, investors, brokers, IBs, affiliates, and financial-market professionals across five packed halls. Now in its ninth edition, the expo has grown into a major meeting point for the global forex and online trading industry, bringing together the businesses, technology, and expertise shaping the market.

The strong opening comes weeks after Dubai was ranked the world's number one location for FinTech in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) - a title Forex Expo Dubai now brings into sharp focus, gathering the very brokers, platforms, and traders driving that leadership under one roof.

Day 1 Captures the Scale of Forex Expo Dubai

Keynotes and panel discussions across five stages drew packed audiences, while busy exhibition booths kept the halls buzzing as the global trading industry came together to connect and do business.

More than 16,000 attendees and 270+ exhibitors filled the floor, building on an already strong edition and setting the pace for the days ahead.

Attendees explored market trends, trading strategies, technology and business growth through focused sessions, while dedicated lounges provided spaces for meetings, networking and downtime between sessions.

The event also attracted prominent personalities, including Dubai-based content creator and entrepreneur Mo Vlogs and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, adding to the diverse audience.

Across the exhibition floor, sponsor activations, contests, giveaways, and guest appearances kept the energy high, as businesses and traders connected, discovered new solutions, and explored opportunities under one roof. Traders, IBs, and affiliates also took part in the Gold Lucky Draw, competing for a share of 160g of 24K Gold.

What to expect on Day 2

While Day 1 set the pace, Day 2 on 23 September will bring another full day of sessions, meetings, activities and networking across Halls 1–5.

Expect insights on IB and affiliate growth, AI-driven investing, FX and crypto risk management, and the trading themes shaping Q4 2026.

Beyond the sessions, attendees arriving on Day 2 can continue exploring the 270+ exhibitor booths, sponsor activities and contests, dedicated lounges and networking areas across the five halls.

For those who missed the opening day, Day 2 offers a chance to experience the atmosphere and scale of the event for themselves. For those who were already there, it provides another day to discover more, meet more people, and catch the sessions they may have missed.

Forex Expo Dubai 2026 continues tomorrow, 23 September, at Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 1–5.

About Forex Expo Dubai

Forex Expo Dubai is one of the region's leading gatherings for the global online trading and fintech industry, bringing together brokerages, fintech innovators, traders, investors, payment providers, IBs, affiliates, and online trading technology companies under one roof. The expo provides a platform for business networking, technology showcases, industry insights, and conversations shaping the evolution of modern finance.