FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SOCIAL IMPACT DANCE DRAMA“BALLROOM”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the musical romantic drama feature BALLROOM -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on September 25, 2026

Up-and-Coming Actress Madeline Delp Stars in New Social Impact Dance Drama Debuting on North American VOD Platforms Starting September 25, 2026

- Filmmaker Laurence Walsh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the musical romantic drama feature BALLROOM -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on September 25, 2026.

BALLROOM follows Violet, an aspiring dancer whose dreams are shattered when a car accident leaves her paraplegic. With the support of her therapists and her crush, charismatic dance instructor Petro, she battles depression and begins dancing in her wheelchair. But when a callback rejection and a devastating secret about Petro's past threaten to derail her progress, Violet must find the courage to love herself and fight for her place on the dance floor.

Written and directed by Laurence Walsh, BALLROOM was executive produced by Walsh and produced by Jane Alcala, Jon Philion, Will Allen and Madeline Delp. Authentic casting was essential to the filmmakers: Madeline Delp who uses a wheelchair for mobility stars as Violet Galvert. Other featured actors include: Dmitry Chaplin ('Petro Saenko'), Kate Orsini ('Janet Galvert'), Tyne Stecklein ('Emery Madson'), Jamison Reeves (PT Joe Stewart') and Mia Schaikewitz ('OT Stacey Reed').

“Authentic casting mattered deeply to us,” said filmmaker Laurence Walsh.“Rather than cast an able-bodied actress as Violet, we took a groundbreaking approach-casting Madeline Delp, an actress with a disability, and using a body double for the standing scenes. Madeline brought a lived understanding of loss and resilience that made her performance extraordinarily powerful-and, I believe, Oscar-worthy.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire BALLROOM directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

BALLROOM info:

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson. For more information, visit freestyledigitalmedia

Eric Peterkofsky / Sarah Madden

Allen Media Group/Freestyle Digital Media

...

Official FDM Trailer - BALLROOM (2026)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SOCIAL IMPACT DANCE DRAMA“BALLROOM” News Provided By Allen Media Group September 25, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.