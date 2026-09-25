Urinary Incontinence Therapy Chair Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 9.9% CAGR By 2030

Urinary Incontinence Therapy Chair Market Trends

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The Business Research Company's Urinary Incontinence Therapy Chair Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The urinary incontinence therapy chair market is witnessing significant momentum, driven by growing awareness of pelvic health and non-invasive treatment options. As the demand for effective and accessible therapies for urinary incontinence rises, this specialized medical device market is poised for steady expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the market's size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook in the Urinary Incontinence Therapy Chair Market

The market for urinary incontinence therapy chairs has experienced robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $0.39 billion in 2025 to $0.43 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This upward trajectory during the historical period is primarily driven by the rising number of urinary incontinence cases, heightened awareness about pelvic floor health, a growing preference for non-surgical treatments, an expanding elderly population, and improved access to rehabilitation services.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong growth and reach $0.62 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 9.9%. Factors contributing to this forecast include increasing demand for outpatient pelvic floor therapies, enhanced investments in rehab infrastructure, growing adoption of advanced electromagnetic therapy technologies, the expansion of women's healthcare facilities, and a broader availability of specialized pelvic health clinics. Prominent trends expected to influence the market during this period are the heightened use of non-invasive pelvic floor rehab therapies, rising preference for electromagnetic pelvic strengthening treatments, greater demand for drug-free urinary incontinence management, expanded integration of therapy chairs in rehabilitation programs, and more focus on early intervention for pelvic floor disorders.

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Understanding the Urinary Incontinence Therapy Chair and Its Function

A urinary incontinence therapy chair is a non-invasive medical device specially designed to reinforce pelvic floor muscles through electromagnetic stimulation technologies like high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology or functional magnetic stimulation (FMS). By applying targeted electromagnetic fields to the pelvic floor, the chair triggers repeated involuntary supramaximal muscle contractions during therapy sessions. This process aids in rebuilding muscle strength, restoring neuromuscular control, and improving pelvic floor function, which helps manage various types of urinary incontinence such as stress, urge, and mixed incontinence.

Primary Market Driver: The Rising Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence

One of the most critical forces propelling the urinary incontinence therapy chair market is the growing occurrence of urinary incontinence worldwide. This condition involves involuntary urine leakage due to weakened bladder control, often caused by factors such as aging, pelvic floor muscle weakness, nerve issues, pregnancy, childbirth, prostate problems, or other health conditions. As populations age and rates of obesity, chronic diseases, childbirth-related pelvic disorders, and prostate surgeries increase, so does the prevalence of urinary incontinence. The therapy chair offers a non-surgical method to rehabilitate pelvic floor muscles, enhance neuromuscular control, and reduce symptoms without relying on medication or invasive procedures. For example, a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in August 2024 highlighted that about 24% to 45% of women experience urinary incontinence, with 7% to 37% of women aged 20 to 39 affected to some degree, and 9% to 39% of women over 60 experiencing it daily. This rising prevalence is a key driver for market growth.

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The Impact of Increasing Obesity Rates on Market Growth

Another significant factor boosting demand in the urinary incontinence therapy chair market is the rising trend of obesity, which is closely linked to urinary incontinence. Obesity, characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, is often caused by high-calorie diets, sedentary lifestyles, and reduced physical activity. As obesity rates climb, the incidence of obesity-associated urinary incontinence also rises. Therapy chairs provide an effective, non-invasive solution by strengthening pelvic muscles, enhancing bladder control, and reducing urine leakage related to excess weight. For instance, Gov reported in May 2025 that between 2023 and 2024, approximately 64.5% of adults aged 18 and older in England were overweight or obese, up from 64.0% the previous year. This trend is expected to continue propelling market expansion.

Regional Outlook: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global urinary incontinence therapy chair market. However, moving forward, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region with the fastest market growth. The comprehensive market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global developments and opportunities in this sector.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Urinary Incontinence Therapy Chair Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 9.9% CAGR By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 25, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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