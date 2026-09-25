'Bada Ganesh' Immersion Procession Underway In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) The final Ganesh immersion procession is underway in Hyderabad amid massive security arrangements. About 30,000 police personnel have been deployed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual festivities in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri.

Nearly 20,000 police personnel and Central forces have been deployed in the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

The procession of the 69 ft tall Khairatabad 'Bada Ganesh', the tallest in the city, began amid enthusiasm. Authorities made special arrangements to lift the idol and place it on a vehicle. Its immersion in Hussain Sagar is likely to be completed in the afternoon.

The main procession began at Balapur on the city outskirts. It will cover a distance of 19 kilometres before reaching Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city.

The procession passes through the communally sensitive old city and main thoroughfares. As the immersion coincides with Friday prayers, the police have made tight security arrangements at the historic Mecca Masjid near the iconic Charminar.

Hundreds of idols from various parts of the city and the outskirts join the centralised procession.

The police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), and other departments have made elaborate arrangements along the procession route.

As part of the massive security arrangements, police have installed more than 10,000 CCTV cameras, which are integrated with the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC). Top officials will monitor the procession from the TGICCC.

A total of 24 advanced drones and nearly 100 high-resolution cameras will monitor crowd density and facilitate automated idol counting.

Police personnel equipped with high-powered binoculars and wireless communication sets have been positioned on rooftops along the routes.

Expert divers and rescue boats from the Indian Army and the Tourism Department have been deployed to prevent mishaps at Hussain Sagar and other water bodies in and around the city.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said approximately 20,000 personnel from the Law and Order, Traffic, Task Force, Special Branch, City Security Wing and CAR units of the Hyderabad Commissionerate have been deployed. Additionally, 42 platoons comprising 8,142 personnel drawn from other districts have been allocated across seven security zones.

Four companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in Charminar, Golconda, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad, while two CRPF companies were stationed in Khairatabad and Secunderabad.

As many as 53 Bomb Detection (BD) teams were also deployed. Officers of IG/DIG rank will oversee critical junctions, including Mozamjahi Market and Basheerbagh.

Sajjanar visited Khairatabad Ganesh mandap and inspected the ground-level preparations for the immersion on Friday morning.

He told the media that all measures have been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of both the Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi immersion and the main procession from Balapur to Hussain Sagar.

He noted that state-of-the-art technology is being fully utilised to monitor the procession. He stated that 26 'SHE Teams' would be on continuous duty across three shifts in crowded areas, prioritising the safety of women.

Sajjanar appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival in a peaceful and joyous atmosphere, noting that the police force is working tirelessly to ensure the immersion event concludes safely and peacefully.

Lakhs of devotees attend the annual procession called Shoba Yatra, which brings the city to a complete halt, marking the conclusion of the 12-day Ganesh Chaturthi.

Traffic curbs have been imposed within the limits of all three police commissionerates to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities.

About a lakh idols were set up for worship this year, and a majority of them would be immersed in water bodies on Friday.