David Guetta Celebrates Daughter Angie's 19Th B'day: Being Your Dad Is The Best

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) As his daughter turned 19, French DJ and record producer David Guetta penned a note for Angie and said that he is proud of her, always.

David took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images featuring him with his daughter. The photographs showcased their bond from Angie's childhood to now.

“Angie, I can't believe you're 19 already!!! I love you and I'm so proud of you, always. Being your dad is the best,” David wrote as the caption.

David has sold over 10 million albums and 65 million singles globally. He was voted the number one DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs polls in 2011, 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2025. In 2013, Billboard ranked his song "When Love Takes Over" as the number one dance-pop collaboration of all time.

He released his debut album, Just a Little More Love, in 2002. Later, he released Guetta Blaster and Pop Life.

The DJ shot to mainstream success with his fourth album One Love in 2009, which included his breakthrough singles "When Love Takes Over", "Gettin' Over You", "Sexy B**ch" and "Memories"; the former three reached number one in the United Kingdom.

His fifth album, Nothing but the Beat, was met with continued success, containing the hit singles "Where Them Girls At", "Little Bad Girl", "Without You", "Titanium" and "Turn Me On".

In 2018, he released his seventh album 7, which included twelve tracks under his alias Jack Back. In 2019, he announced his creation of the EDM subgenre "future rave" along with fellow producer Morten Breum.

His honours include two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, six Electronic Dance Music Awards and a Billboard Music Award.

David announced at the Latin Grammys in 2023 that he was expecting a child with his long-term partner Jessica Ledon. In February 2026, he announced the birth of his fourth child.