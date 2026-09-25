Omar Abdullah Moves Resolution In Assembly Seeking Restoration Of J&K Statehood

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking restoration of full statehood to J&K.

CM Abdullah moved the resolution after Question Hour as the Assembly witnessed noisy scenes and protests by BJP members.

The resolution calls upon the Centre to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and provides that the resolution be forwarded to the Union government.

Referring to the sequence of promises to Jammu and Kashmir, CM Abdullah said the people had been told that delimitation would be followed by elections and then restoration of statehood. Delimitation and Assembly elections have taken place, he said, while the restoration of statehood remained pending.

The resolution states that, in addition to earlier resolutions passed by the House on June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024, the Assembly called upon the Government of India for the "immediate and urgent restoration" of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The reference to the November 6, 2024, resolution related to the resolution passed by the Assembly during its first session after the 2024 elections, seeking restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and constitutional guarantees.

The current resolution separately focuses on the restoration of full statehood.

Restoration of statehood has remained a key demand of the Omar Abdullah-led government since it took office in October 2024.

The issue was also taken up by the UT Cabinet soon after the formation of the elected government, when it adopted a resolution seeking restoration of statehood.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly said that Jammu and Kashmir had received assurances that statehood would be restored after the Assembly elections.

The present Assembly resolution places the demand formally before the Union government through the elected legislature. Its wording seeks not a partial restoration but the return of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

While moving the resolution, Omar Abdullah said it is meant to remind the Centre of its commitment to restoring full statehood to J&K, including the responsibility for maintenance of law and order.

The Assembly's sixth session started on September 21 and will end on September 30.