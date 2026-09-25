Fitness Brand Dropped Over Collaboration With Adult Creator Lottie Lou Clarke

The HIIT Company Responds to Roefield Leisure Decision and Opens Wider Conversation About Adult Creators and Professional Life

Fitness brand says ambassador Lottie Lou Clarke's role with the company is fitness-focused and separate from her work as an adult-content creator

LANCASHIRE, UK -

The HIIT Company has responded to a decision by Roefield Leisure in Clitheroe to end its affiliation with the fitness brand, after the leisure centre raised concerns about social-media content associated with the brand.

Lottie Lou Clarke, an ambassador for The HIIT Company, has given her full consent to being publicly identified in this release as an adult-content creator and to discussion of her work within that industry.

Clarke's role with The HIIT Company is fitness-focused. She participates in workouts and appears in fitness and exercise-related content published by the company.

Separately, Clarke is building a career as an adult-content creator.

The HIIT Company says it treats these as separate professional activities and believes the situation presents an opportunity for a wider public conversation about how people working in the adult-content industry are perceived in other areas of their professional lives.

Roefield Leisure ends affiliation

In correspondence sent to The HIIT Company, Roefield Leisure confirmed that it had decided to permanently end its affiliation with the company and cease delivering or promoting HIIT Company-branded classes at its centre.

Roefield wrote:

“This decision follows concerns regarding content shared through social media associated with the brand.”

The organisation explained that, as a registered charity and leisure centre working with children, young people and adults, it has responsibilities concerning the organisations and brands with which it is publicly associated.

Roefield also stated:

“Some of the content we encountered was, in our view, inappropriate for a brand associated with an organisation that works extensively with children and young people.”

It noted that HIITSTEP sessions had previously been delivered within local schools and said that, following communication between the organisations, it did not believe their respective values and approaches remained aligned.

The HIIT Company accepts Roefield Leisure's decision to end the relationship.

Roefield's correspondence does not expressly state that Clarke's adult-content career was the sole or principal reason for its decision, and The HIIT Company does not seek to present that interpretation as an established fact.

Lottie Lou Clarke's role with The HIIT Company

The HIIT Company wishes to clarify Clarke's role with the fitness brand.

As an ambassador, Clarke participates in workouts and appears in fitness-related promotional and social-media content.

Adult content does not form part of her ambassador role with The HIIT Company or the company's fitness programmes.

The HIIT Company considers Clarke's work as an adult-content creator to be separate from her fitness ambassador role.

Founder Dave Readle said:

“Our position is quite simple. When Lottie represents The HIIT Company, she is representing a fitness business. She participates in our workouts and the content featuring her on our channels is fitness-related.

“Separately, Lottie has her own career as an adult-content creator. We recognise that organisations and individuals may have different views about that industry.

“We also think there is an interesting and legitimate wider conversation to be had about where someone's work in the adult industry sits in relation to other, entirely different areas of their professional life.”

A wider conversation about adult creators

The increasing mainstream visibility of adult-content creators has prompted significant public debate in the UK.

Creators including Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips have attracted widespread media coverage and discussion around adult content, social media, relationships and the boundaries between an online persona and an individual's wider life.

The HIIT Company believes the current situation raises a broader social question without suggesting that any organisation has acted unlawfully:

To what extent should someone's lawful work as an adult creator influence how they are regarded in unrelated professional environments?

Readle said:

“People are entitled to approve or disapprove of adult content. We aren't trying to tell anyone what their opinion should be.

“What interests us is the question of whether someone can have an adult-content career while also participating normally in completely unrelated industries.

“Lottie is an adult creator, but she is also a fitness ambassador. Those are two different roles.

“We think the distinction between what somebody does in one professional context and what they do in another is worth discussing, particularly as adult creators become increasingly visible in mainstream culture.”

Clarke supports public discussion of her career

Clarke has confirmed that she is comfortable being publicly identified as an adult-content creator in connection with this discussion.

She said:

“I understand that people have different opinions about the work I do as an adult creator, and I'm not expecting everyone to agree with my choices.

“My work with The HIIT Company is completely different. When I'm appearing for the company, I'm doing workouts and creating fitness content.

“I'd like people to be able to distinguish between those different parts of my professional life.

“I think there is a wider conversation to be had about whether adult creators can pursue other interests and professional opportunities without everything automatically being viewed through the lens of their adult work.”

The HIIT Company's position

The HIIT Company does not allege in this press release that Roefield Leisure has committed unlawful discrimination or breached the Equality Act 2010.

It also does not assert that Clarke's adult-content career was the sole or principal reason for Roefield's decision.

Instead, the company is publishing Roefield's stated position and clarifying Clarke's role with The HIIT Company while inviting a broader discussion about the separation between adult-content creation and other professional activities.

The company respects Roefield Leisure's right to determine the organisations with which it wishes to be associated and welcomes Roefield providing any further comment or clarification it considers appropriate.

About The HIIT Company

The HIIT Company is a UK fitness education and group-exercise business responsible for fitness concepts including HIITSTEP, HIIT, HIITCIRCUIT and HIITNRIDE.

The company's programmes provide structured group-fitness formats and instructor education for delivery within fitness and leisure environments.

Members of the team behind the business have backgrounds in elite sport and high-performance environments.

The HIIT Company makes no claim of current official affiliation with or endorsement by Team GB, the British Olympic Association or the British Paralympic Association.

Media enquiries

Dave Readle and Lottie Lou Clarke are available for television, radio, podcast and press interviews to discuss The HIIT Company's response and the wider subject of adult creators maintaining careers and professional roles outside the adult industry.

The original correspondence from Roefield Leisure can be made available to journalists for verification, subject to appropriate privacy and legal considerations.

ENDS

Media contact:

Dave Readle

Founder, The HIIT Company

[email protected]

07866 927593