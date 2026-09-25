J&K Govt Approves Free LPG Scheme For AAY Families

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the“Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Free LPG Scheme”, under which eligible Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households will receive six free domestic LPG refills annually.

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According to an official order issued by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, the decision follows the approval of the Council of Ministers through Decision No. 123/11/2026 dated September 10, 2026.

Under the scheme, six free LPG refills will be provided to each eligible family every year, in addition to benefits available under existing schemes of the Government of India.

The scheme will remain in force for four years.

The government has restricted the benefit exclusively to eligible AAY households. Beneficiaries will be verified through the Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System (AePDS) database maintained by the FCS&CA Department.

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The order said appropriate safeguards would be put in place to prevent duplication and claims by ineligible beneficiaries.

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The government said detailed modalities for implementation of the scheme would be issued separately after vetting and approval by the competent authority.