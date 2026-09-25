Over 24,000 Houses, 5,000 Roads Damaged In J&K Floods: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Flash floods and cloudbursts have damaged more than 24,000 residential structures, over 5,000 roads and nearly one lakh hectares of crop area across Jammu and Kashmir, according to government data tabled in the Legislative Assembly.

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In a written reply to a starred question raised by MLA Shakti Raj Parihar (Doda West) during the ongoing autumn session, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) said the figures covered damages reported during 2025-26 and 2026-27.

The Jammu division bore the major impact, with 23,470 residential structures, 5,084 roads and 3,670 water supply schemes reported damaged.

Udhampur recorded the highest number of damaged houses at 6,997, followed by Rajouri with 4,781 and Jammu with 2,718.

In the Kashmir division, 946 residential structures, 289 roads and 513 water supply schemes were damaged. Budgam and Pulwama were among the worst-affected districts, with 271 and 289 damaged houses respectively.

The agriculture sector also suffered significant losses, with 99,300.29 hectares of crop area affected in Jammu division and 7,021.965 hectares in Kashmir division.

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In Kashmir, Kulgam reported the highest crop damage at 3,472 hectares, followed by Budgam with 1,764 hectares. Jammu district alone accounted for 30,728 hectares of affected crop area.

The disasters also resulted in the deaths of 5,207 livestock in Jammu division and 37 in Kashmir division, according to the reply.

On restoration, the government said roads and water supply schemes damaged during 2025-26 had been temporarily restored, while permanent restoration work was underway.

For 2026-27, affected infrastructure has been partially restored, with permanent restoration work in progress across the affected districts.

The government, however, said no special financial package or relief had been sanctioned specifically for rehabilitation. It said relief admissible under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms was being provided to affected persons.

The reply also noted that the Chief Minister had provided relief from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for structural damages.

In Kishtwar, Rs 1 lakh each was disbursed to 16 families whose houses were damaged in the Chishoti cloudburst during 2025-26, while Rs 25,000 each was provided to three families whose houses suffered partial damage.

For 2026-27, Rs 108 lakh was released to 87 beneficiaries in Poonch and Rs 281 lakh to 377 beneficiaries in Rajouri under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.