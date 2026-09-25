Yesterdays.Ai Surpasses 2,000 Check-Ins As College-Student Founders Work To Make Everyday Coping More Accessible

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Yesterdays Surpasses 2,000 Check-Ins as College-Student Founders Work to Make Everyday Coping More Accessible Founded by Nicholas Tropiano and Andrew Bellina following a shared personal loss, Yesterdays is building accessible tools for reflection, mindfulness, emotional check-ins, and everyday coping

September 24, 2026 12:59 PM EDT | Source: BrandingBuzz

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Yesterdays, a digital wellness platform created to make everyday coping tools more approachable and accessible, has surpassed 2,000 completed check-ins as co-founders Nicholas Tropiano and Andrew Bellina continue developing the platform while attending college full time.







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The milestone represents an early step in a mission that began from a deeply personal experience for both founders.

Tropiano lost his brother, who was also Bellina's cousin. The loss significantly affected both of them and changed the way they thought about grief, emotional wellness, and the support people have available during difficult periods of life.

Rather than viewing grief as something that simply disappears, the two began thinking more closely about what happens in the hours and days when someone is trying to continue with everyday responsibilities while also processing something difficult.

That experience eventually became the foundation for Yesterdays.

"Life doesn't stop when you're going through something," said Tropiano. "You still have school, work, relationships, responsibilities, and everything else happening around you. We became interested in what people can turn to during those everyday moments when they need to slow down, reflect, or better understand what they are "

Yesterdays is designed around that space.

Through tools centered on reflection, journaling, breathing, mindfulness, emotional check-ins, and other forms of everyday coping, the founders want to create an approachable environment where users can pause and spend time processing how they feel.

The company emphasizes that Yesterdays is not therapy, does not diagnose or treat mental health conditions, and is not intended to replace professional mental health care. Instead, the platform is being developed as an additional wellness resource that people can use alongside other forms of support in their lives.

For Tropiano and Bellina, that distinction is an important part of the company's mission.

"Therapy can be incredibly important," said Bellina. "But there are also all of the moments between appointments when life is still happening. Someone might be overwhelmed, grieving, having a difficult day, or simply trying to understand what is going on internally. We want Yesterdays to be something people can turn to during those moments."

Building for the Moments Between Therapy

The founders describe Yesterdays as part of a broader effort to make caring for one's mental wellness feel more normal, accessible, and integrated into everyday life.

Someone may use the platform after a stressful day to reflect. Another person may want to put thoughts into words through journaling. Someone else may want to take a few minutes to focus on breathing or complete an emotional check-in.

The objective is not to promise that difficult feelings will disappear.

Instead, Tropiano and Bellina say their experience taught them that coping can involve learning to understand difficult emotions, reason through them, live alongside them, and eventually find ways to grow through what has happened.

That philosophy became especially important following their shared loss.

"We would never say that we simply overcame what happened, because grief doesn't necessarily work like that," the founders said. "We learned how to live with it, cope with it, and eventually use an incredibly painful experience as motivation to try to build something positive for other people."

That perspective is also influencing how the company approaches product development and its long-term direction.







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More Than 2,000 Check-Ins Completed

More than 2,000 check-ins have now been completed through Yesterdays.

For two founders who are simultaneously building a company and continuing their education as full-time college students, the milestone provides an early indication that people are interacting with the type of everyday wellness experience they set out to create.

Tropiano and Bellina believe younger generations in particular are developing much more open conversations around emotional wellness, reflection, and taking care of themselves mentally.

At the same time, they see an opportunity to reconsider the role smartphones play in those routines.

Phones have become one of the most consistent environments in everyday life. People use them for entertainment, communication, work, social media, news, and countless other activities. Over the next several years, the founders want Yesterdays to contribute to making that environment more supportive of intentional reflection and wellness.

Their long-term vision is to help create digital experiences that give people opportunities to slow down rather than constantly demanding more of their attention.

"We want people to be able to pick up their phone and know there is also a place on it where they can pause," said Tropiano. "A place where they can reflect, understand themselves a little better, and spend a few minutes taking care of their mind."

Turning Shared Loss Into Purpose

Although Yesterdays is a technology company, its founders say the larger story is ultimately about accessibility and purpose.

They want to make coping tools available to more people without suggesting that an application can replace the role of licensed professionals, trusted relationships, or other forms of care.

That balance is central to how the founders describe the company.

Their goal is to contribute to a culture in which people do not feel that they need to wait until they reach their most difficult moment before paying attention to their mental wellness.

Instead, reflection and coping can become ordinary parts of everyday life.

For Bellina and Tropiano, building Yesterdays has also provided a way to create something meaningful from an experience that permanently changed both of their lives.

"Pain and sadness can sometimes become purposeful," said Bellina. "That doesn't mean pretending something difficult didn't happen or trying to erase it. For us, it meant asking whether what we learned through our own experience could eventually be used to create something valuable for somebody else."

As Yesterdays moves beyond its first 2,000 completed check-ins, the founders plan to continue developing the platform around that original mission: providing a welcoming digital space for reflection, everyday coping, and greater awareness of how people are feeling.

"If we can make taking care of your mind feel more normal, more accessible, and something people feel comfortable doing regularly, then we believe we are building something worthwhile," the founders said.

About ai

Yesterdays is a digital wellness platform founded by Nicholas Tropiano and Andrew Bellina following a shared personal loss. The platform provides tools for reflection, journaling, breathing, mindfulness, emotional check-ins, and everyday coping. Yesterdays is not therapy, does not diagnose or treat mental health conditions, and is not a replacement for professional mental health care.

Website: yesterdays

Apple App Store: Yesterdays AI

Instagram: @yesterdays

TikTok:

Nicholas Tropiano on LinkedIn: LinkedIn profile

Andrew Bellina on LinkedIn: LinkedIn profile

Nicholas Tropiano

Yesterdays AI

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Source: BrandingBuzz