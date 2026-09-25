MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Trinity One Metals Ltd. Announces Name Change to Trinity Silver Corp.

September 24, 2026 1:15 PM EDT | Source: Trinity One Metals Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) (the " Company " or " Trinity One ") announces that it will change its corporate name to "Trinity Silver Corp." Effective at the opening of trading on September 28, 2026, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name. The Company's trading symbol remains unchanged.

In connection with the name change, the new CUSIP number will be 89658P102 and the new ISIN number will be CA89658P1027. Shareholders holding Trinity One share certificates can request a replacement certificate with the new Company name, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued. There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Company in connection with the change of name.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Wood

CEO

...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding the anticipated timing of the Company's name change and the commencement of trading under the new name. Such timing is based on the assumption that applicable corporate filings and Exchange processes will be completed as anticipated and is subject to the risk of delay. Actual timing could differ materially from that currently anticipated.







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Source: Trinity One Metals Ltd.