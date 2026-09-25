Azerbaijan, Georgia Seek To Expand Youth And Sports Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed expanding cooperation in youth and sports during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and a delegation from Georgia's Parliament headed by Deputy Speaker Nino Tsilosani.

The meeting also covered the development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on expanding contacts between the relevant institutions and developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Note that Azerbaijan and Georgia have maintained regular sports contacts, with football providing one of the clearest areas of cooperation. The football federations of the two countries have held working meetings to discuss future cooperation and the exchange of experience aimed at supporting football development in both countries.

Youth football has also been an active part of these ties. Azerbaijani and Georgian youth teams regularly meet in training camps and friendly matches. In February 2026, for example, Azerbaijan's women's Under-17 team travelled to Tbilisi for a training camp and played two friendly matches against Georgia's Under-17 side.