Russian Citizens Allegedly Behind US Software Firm Serving Pentagon

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The true owners of a US-based company that sells software to the Pentagon and other US government agencies have been identified as Russian citizens who, according to a federal indictment, also sold similar software to Russian intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Lee Reiber, 55, the Idaho-based head of Oxygen Forensics, was arrested on September 22 and subsequently released on bail.

Oleg Davydov, 52, a Moscow resident, was detained two days earlier at London's Heathrow Airport. US authorities have said they will seek his extradition.

According to an indictment unsealed on September 23, Oxygen Forensics and Reiber allegedly provided false information to the US government regarding the ownership and management of the Virginia-based company.

The company and Reiber claimed that Oxygen Forensics had no foreign owners, was not managed from abroad, and that its software was developed entirely in the United States.

Prosecutors, however, allege that the company's actual owners are Davydov and four other unnamed Russian citizens.

According to the indictment, the same individuals also managed a company in Moscow that sold software and provided technical services to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the Investigative Committee and other Russian law enforcement agencies.

The case has raised concerns over the ownership and development of software supplied to US government agencies, given the alleged links between Oxygen Forensics' ownership and Russian state security and law enforcement bodies.