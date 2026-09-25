War Update: 236 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 8:00 on Friday, September 25, posted on Facebook.

The enemy launched one missile and 80 air strikes, dropping 296 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 8,359 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,648 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the Sumy region, Ulanove, Havrylivska Sloboda, Korchakivka, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Yastrubshchyna, Korenok, Mala Korchakivka, and Sopych came under artillery fire. In addition, the areas of Luzhky, Mariine, and Esman were subjected to air strikes.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces and artillery struck one cluster of Russian personnel.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders stopped six Russian assaults toward Mala Slobidka, Bila Bereza, Korenok, Rivne, and Kindrativka.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled nine Russian attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Izbytske, Rybalchyne, Lyman, Mala Vovcha, and Ternova.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attacked four times near Podoly, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders attacked five times near Dibrova, Drobysheve, and Lyman, as well as toward Nadiia and Shyikivka.

Third Army Corps uses ground robots for mine clearance and assault support in Operation

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched three assaults near Kryva Luka and toward Pyskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 22 Russian attacks were recorded. The invaders launched assaults near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Osykove, Torske, Mykolaipillia, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 29 Russian attacks. The enemy was active near Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, and also launched assaults toward Kucheriv Yar, Sofiivka, Rodynske, Dorozhnie, Novyi Donbas, Svitle, Dobropillia, and Vasylivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian invaders attacked nine times, attempting to advance toward Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped two Russian attempts to advance near Novoandriivka and Stepnohirsk.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian invaders launched one assault near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike two Russian radars, drone launch site

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to September 25, 2026, amount to approximately 1,525,570 personnel, including 1,590 over the past day.