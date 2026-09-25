Russian Drones Attack Zaporizhzhia In Morning Strike, One Person Injured, Medical Center On Fire
According to him, the medical center building was damaged. It sustained structural damage and caught fire. One person suffered minor injuries.
The Russians also struck emergency medical service vehicles. No one was injured.
In addition, non-residential buildings and vehicles at a garage cooperative were damaged. Windows were also blown out in a residential building.Read also: Apartment building damaged in Russian drone attack on Kyiv
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 23, Russian forces launched 690 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Six people were injured.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council
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