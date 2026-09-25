Drones Attack Oil Refineries, Industrial Facilities In Russia Overnight Media
Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said that the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant was damaged in the UAV attack and had suspended operations. According to the governor, around 50 drones were destroyed over the region last night.
The Novoshakhtinsk refinery, the largest supplier of petroleum products in southern Russia, has been attacked before. At the end of August, the plant suspended operations, while in August 2025, a large-scale fire broke out at the refinery following drone strikes.
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