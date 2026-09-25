KP Announces Duck Hunting Season With Strict New Restrictions

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The hunting season for ducks and other waterfowl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been set until December 31, 2026. However, hunting will only be allowed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

According to a notification, the annual fee for a Small Game Shooting Licence has been fixed at Rs5,000, while special permits will only be issued to individuals holding a valid shooting licence.

A maximum of five ducks may be hunted per gun per day. Hunting before sunrise and after sunset has been prohibited. The use of electronic devices for duck hunting has also been banned.

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The notification states that 53 wetlands across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been declared prohibited areas for waterfowl hunting. Several areas, including Warsak, Mohmand and other dams, as well as multiple locations in Chitral, Swat, Kohistan and southern districts, will remain closed to hunting.

Wildlife officials will monitor waterfowl populations, and hunting will be stopped if the bird population is found to be adversely affected.

Immediate action will be taken against those hunting in prohibited wetlands, while compliance with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Act has been made mandatory during hunting.