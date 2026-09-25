Capturing Market Trends, Connecting With The Future: 2026 Autumn Trendsetting Products Global Launch Event In Guangzhou

MENAFN - GetNews) A lineup of trendsetting products made their debut, highlighting new developments and emerging trends in ingredients, products and technology across China's F&B industry.

Guangzhou, China - September 25, 2026 - On September 21, the 2026 Autumn Trendsetting Products Global Launch Event was successfully held in Guangzhou, under the guidance of the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry and hosted by Hongcan.

As a key component of the Hongcan 36th Global F&B Industry Expo & 2026 China F&B Brand Festival (the 36th Hongcan Expo), the event brought together founders of F&B brands, heads of supply chain companies, leading domestic media outlets and prominent industry influencers to witness the debut of a range of trendsetting autumn products.

Products are at the heart of F&B innovation and serve as an important window into evolving industry trends. The launch established an integrated platform for product releases, supply-and-demand matching and promotional outreach, connecting resources across the F&B value chain while sharing insights into autumn consumption trends. It also provided practical reference for industry players seeking high-quality growth opportunities amid increasingly intense competition in a saturated market.

01 Trendsetting Products Take the Stage, Revealing New Directions for China's F&B Industry

Building on the 2026 Spring Trendsetting Products Global Launch, the autumn edition received a full upgrade. It showcased eight highquality ingredients and innovative products representing emerging industry trends.

Through an integrated online and offline presentation featuring themed videos, runway showcases and multi-point product displays, the event delivered an immersive launch experience combining visual presentation with trend insights, highlighting the innovative strength of China's F&B industry to a global audience.

DAIXIAJI unveiled its“DAIXIAJI MIX Fusion Shrimp Paste”, an innovative combination of shrimp, meat and fresh vegetables. Through a transition from conventional minced ingredients to protein recombination, the product upgrades the ingredients, texture and value of traditional shrimp paste. Its springy texture, crisp bite and savory meat flavor represent a reinvention of shrimp paste, while its competitive price point and texture that exceeds regular shrimp paste is designed to help restaurants turn new product launches into instant hits.

Gengshengtang presented“Tianxiang Bamboo Shoot Dried Tips,” made from tender tips of organically certified bamboo shoots. The product undergoes step-by-step temperature-controlled drying to preserve an ideal hydrated texture right after opening. Firm and crisp yet tender, the bamboo shoot tips retain their texture during prolonged cooking, helping improve kitchen efficiency.

FengGuangLi showcased“fengguanglimiantaomi,” made from Wuyou Rice No. 4, a premium variety from a core production area and bred from Daohuaxiang No. 2 rice. Featuring an innovative no-rinse processing technology, the product can be cooked directly after opening, eliminating the need to wash and drain the rice while delivering consistent results and saving time and labor.

Henan Lida Laotang Food Co., Ltd introduced its“DevilSpicy Snail Soup,” made with fresh chicken, pork and beef bones, river snails and a variety of spices. Prepared using a distinctive simmering process, the soup base delivers a rich, full-bodied flavor and intense aroma, making it suitable for a wide range of river-snail-flavored products.

Carlsberg CHINA brought“Wusu”, a beer originating from Xinjiang. It features a brilliant golden color, fine white foam, an intense hop aroma and a refreshing, full-bodied taste.

MEIHAO FOOD launched“Meihao Country-Style Sweet and Sour Pork Tenderloin” made from premium whole-cut pork tenderloin. The product features a carefully developed coating for a crispy exterior and tender interior, while its sauce maintains the desired texture for up to 12 minutes after being applied. With a sweet-and-sour flavor that pairs well with spicy dishes and appeals to consumers of all ages, the product is suitable for both commercial and home settings and represents a popular growth product in Chinese cuisine.

OTOR unveiled its“Leak-proof Master bowl 2.0” takeaway bowl, designed to address the needs of F&B delivery and takeaway operations. Made from food-grade PP, its structural innovation tackles common problems such as cling‐film tangling and food leakage, helping restaurants serve orders more efficiently while providing consumers with a more secure and convenient dining experience.

SNOWVALLEY presented“SNOWVALLEY Aurora French Fries,” made from high-quality potatoes and fried at high temperatures to achieve a golden, crispy finish. The fries feature a crisp, non-greasy exterior and a soft, delicate interior, while maintaining their crispness for longer in restaurant service, dine-in and takeaway settings without becoming easily soggy.

The trendsetting products unveiled at the event were also showcased at the 36th Hongcan Expo Exhibition, creating synergy between the two events and opening up more opportunities for business cooperation.

02 Recognition Highlights Product Value

To recognize high-quality products that lead industry trends, the 2026 Autumn Trendsetting Products Global Launch Event presented two awards: the 2026 Autumn Trendsetting Products Trend Award and the 2026 Autumn Trendsetting Products Innovation Award.

The awards evaluated products across multiple dimensions, including innovation, market potential and quality consistency.

Products presented by FengGuangLi, Carlsberg CHINA, MEIHAO FOOD and OTOR received the 2026 Autumn Trendsetting Products Trend Award, while DAIXIAJI, Gengshengtang, Henan Lida Laotang Food Co., Ltd. and SNOWVALLEY received the 2026 Autumn Trendsetting Products Innovation Award for their innovative product designs.

In addition to receiving trophies, the award-winning products will be featured in the 2026 F&B Supply Chain Development Report, helping enhance brand credibility and premium pricing power while supporting companies in tapping new sources of market growth.

03 Embodied Robots Take the Stage, Exploring New Possibilities for F&B Scenarios

The integration of technology and the F&B industry is moving beyond conceptual exploration toward increasingly practical applications across areas including service, operations and marketing, continuously expanding the boundaries of F&B scenarios.

At the launch, embodied robots participated in the event through activities including reception, performances and audience interaction. Their presence demonstrated diverse applications of cutting-edge technology in F&B settings while creating a more technology-driven and futuristic atmosphere.

Conclusion

The 2026 Autumn Trendsetting Products Global Launch Event continues to focus on F&B products, technologies and concepts, providing brands and businesses with references for product selection and directions for innovation. By fostering better alignment between quality supply and market demand, the event contributes to the F&B industry's continued progress toward higher standardization, stronger branding and greater internationalization.

To bring more high-quality achievements to a broader market, the launch achieved extensive domestic and international media coverage. In China, the event was witnessed by mainstream authoritative media outlets, together with leading F&B industry influencers, leveraging their credibility and industry reach to deliver key highlights to targeted audiences. Overseas, the event attracted attention from media outlets in Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Southeast Asia, further raising the international profile of China's F&B industry.

About the 36th Hongcan Expo

As a key component of the Hongcan 36th Global F&B Industry Expo & 2026 China F&B Brand Festival (the 36th Hongcan Expo), the event brought together founders of F&B brands, heads of supply chain companies, leading domestic media outlets and prominent industry influencers to witness the debut of a range of trendsetting autumn products.