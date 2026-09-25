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Vietjet Partners With Starlink To Bring High-Speed Wi-Fi Across Its Global Fleet
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 25, 2026 – During Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam's working visit to the United States, Vietjet, together with its group companies Galaxy Holdings and Galaxy Telecom, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, to provide passengers with free, high-speed Wi-Fi on Vietjet flights.
The agreement was exchanged in the presence of Vietnam's General Secretary and President To Lam, senior leaders and business representatives from both countries, marking a new milestone in aviation technology cooperation between Vietnam and the United States.
In the initial phase, Starlink will be installed on 120 Vietjet aircraft, including 100 Airbus A321/Boeing 737 aircraft and 20 Airbus A330 aircraft. The airline also plans to equip all future aircraft deliveries with high-speed internet, extending connectivity across its domestic and international network, including its extensive India–Vietnam network connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
With high-speed, low-latency connectivity and coverage over oceans, polar regions and remote areas, Starlink will enable passengers to work, stay connected, stream entertainment and access online content throughout their journey. Vietjet aims to make high-speed inflight Wi-Fi no longer a premium amenity, but an essential and widely accessible digital service for everyday air travel.
Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Vietjet Chairwoman, said:“With Starlink, time in the air no longer has to mean time offline. Vietjet passengers will be able to stay connected throughout their journey-whether working, staying entertained, or keeping in touch with family and friends. This reflects Vietjet's longstanding commitment to innovation and our ambition to bring leading technologies closer to more people.”
“The introduction of Starlink on Vietjet will build on the fast, reliable service already connecting homes and businesses on the ground in Vietnam,” said Tim Hughes, Senior Vice President of Global Business and Government Affairs at SpaceX.“We're thrilled to deliver a connectivity experience to Vietjet and its customers, making every journey better, smoother and infinitely more enjoyable.”
The agreement marks the beginning of a long-term technology relationship between Vietjet and SpaceX. Together with its modern fleet and continued investment in data, artificial intelligence and highly skilled talent, Vietjet is building a digital aviation ecosystem that keeps millions of passengers connected to the world throughout their journeys.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
About Starlink
Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations.
The agreement was exchanged in the presence of Vietnam's General Secretary and President To Lam, senior leaders and business representatives from both countries, marking a new milestone in aviation technology cooperation between Vietnam and the United States.
In the initial phase, Starlink will be installed on 120 Vietjet aircraft, including 100 Airbus A321/Boeing 737 aircraft and 20 Airbus A330 aircraft. The airline also plans to equip all future aircraft deliveries with high-speed internet, extending connectivity across its domestic and international network, including its extensive India–Vietnam network connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
With high-speed, low-latency connectivity and coverage over oceans, polar regions and remote areas, Starlink will enable passengers to work, stay connected, stream entertainment and access online content throughout their journey. Vietjet aims to make high-speed inflight Wi-Fi no longer a premium amenity, but an essential and widely accessible digital service for everyday air travel.
Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Vietjet Chairwoman, said:“With Starlink, time in the air no longer has to mean time offline. Vietjet passengers will be able to stay connected throughout their journey-whether working, staying entertained, or keeping in touch with family and friends. This reflects Vietjet's longstanding commitment to innovation and our ambition to bring leading technologies closer to more people.”
“The introduction of Starlink on Vietjet will build on the fast, reliable service already connecting homes and businesses on the ground in Vietnam,” said Tim Hughes, Senior Vice President of Global Business and Government Affairs at SpaceX.“We're thrilled to deliver a connectivity experience to Vietjet and its customers, making every journey better, smoother and infinitely more enjoyable.”
The agreement marks the beginning of a long-term technology relationship between Vietjet and SpaceX. Together with its modern fleet and continued investment in data, artificial intelligence and highly skilled talent, Vietjet is building a digital aviation ecosystem that keeps millions of passengers connected to the world throughout their journeys.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
About Starlink
Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations.
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