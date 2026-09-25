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Blondie And Janu's First Shared Home: The Blondie House Opens In Versova
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 2026: Blondie has always been built around the people who stay. At Bandra, they stayed over coffee and matcha. At Janu, that instinct became louder, more playful and distinctly Indian. Now, the two come together at The Blondie House in Versova, a multi-level destination that brings the best of both brands together under one roof, while introducing a new experience of its own.
The House moves from an all-day café and bakery to a dedicated Matcha Omakase and a community space designed for people to work, read, meet and stay. A shared table, growing library, photobooth and in-house merchandise add to the experience, while the space will also host readings, workshops, tastings and intimate gatherings.
The all-day menu brings together Blondie favourites, Janu signatures and dishes created exclusively for the House. Breakfast includes Eggs Japo Style with Miso Butter and the OG Blondie Avo Toast, while smaller plates range from Pretzel with Miso Honey Butter to Yaki Udon. Janu's Indian-inspired offerings include Pani Puri and Raj Kachori, alongside the Truffle Cheese Dosa, which combines benne dosa with parmesan, cheddar, mozzarella and white truffle oil. There's also a Froyo cart.
The bakery and dessert counter offers a mix of Blondie classics and new creations, including the Pecan Miso Croissant Crown, Matcha Strawberry Tiffin, Sesame Tart and Pineapple and Pandan Religieuse, alongside freshly baked viennoiserie and Blondie's cookies. The House cart is constantly changing welcome House bakes & weekend specials with homemade Greek yogurt, froyo & gelato, giving an added reason to stop by.
Drinks remain central to the House, with signatures including Mont Blanc, Yuzu Daydream and Blondie's Sakura, alongside speciality coffee, matchas, filter coffee, milkshakes and mocktails. Evolving it into a permanent experience, the dedicated Matcha Omakase takes Blondie's earlier Matcha and Madeleines format further, exploring matcha through its preparation, texture, pairings and ritual.
The interiors draw from Japanese hospitality and Scandinavian design, bringing together concrete, handmade ceramics, natural materials and greenery. Each floor has its own character while maintaining a warm, tactile visual language designed to feel both considered and comfortable.
The Blondie House draws inspiration from Tadao Ando's approach to space and materiality, using concrete, wood, marble and natural materials to create a calm, tactile environment. Colour comes through Blondie's signature identity, including a custom-made La Marzocco Strada coffee machine created exclusively for the House in its signature peach, complete with the Blondie logo.
The attention to detail extends beyond the interiors, with handmade ceramics by a woman founder and potter, house coffees developed with women farmers, and a retail selection of matcha, granola and house coffees. The curated library features Korean and Japanese authors, with a book club also planned, adding to the House's focus on culture, discovery and community.
Ranjit Bindra, Founder, Bastian Hospitality, said, "The Blondie House is an evolution of how we think about hospitality, creating spaces that are not defined by a single meal or occasion, but become part of people's everyday lives. Bringing Blondie and Janu together allows us to bring two distinct points of view to the same table: Blondie's focus on coffee, matcha and community, and Janu's bold, playful take on Indian food. With The Blondie House, we wanted to create a destination that feels relevant from morning to evening, where people can come to eat, discover, work, connect and simply spend time. It is our way of reimagining what a neighbourhood hospitality space can be."
Natasha Hemani, Brand Director, Blondie, said, "Blondie has always been about the details that make people want to come back, what they eat, what they drink, but also how they spend their time there. With The Blondie House, I wanted to take that feeling further. You can come in for a matcha, stay to work, pick up a book, take a photobooth strip or simply sit around with nowhere else to be. The House should feel beautiful, but also immediately yours."
ABOUT THE BLONDIE HOUSE
The Blondie House is the first shared home of Blondie and Janu, created by Bastian Hospitality in Versova. Across multiple floors, it brings together an all-day food menu, speciality coffee, matcha, a dedicated Matcha Omakase, bakery and desserts, books, retail and community programming. The House is designed for people to eat, work, read, meet and spend time throughout the day.
The House moves from an all-day café and bakery to a dedicated Matcha Omakase and a community space designed for people to work, read, meet and stay. A shared table, growing library, photobooth and in-house merchandise add to the experience, while the space will also host readings, workshops, tastings and intimate gatherings.
The all-day menu brings together Blondie favourites, Janu signatures and dishes created exclusively for the House. Breakfast includes Eggs Japo Style with Miso Butter and the OG Blondie Avo Toast, while smaller plates range from Pretzel with Miso Honey Butter to Yaki Udon. Janu's Indian-inspired offerings include Pani Puri and Raj Kachori, alongside the Truffle Cheese Dosa, which combines benne dosa with parmesan, cheddar, mozzarella and white truffle oil. There's also a Froyo cart.
The bakery and dessert counter offers a mix of Blondie classics and new creations, including the Pecan Miso Croissant Crown, Matcha Strawberry Tiffin, Sesame Tart and Pineapple and Pandan Religieuse, alongside freshly baked viennoiserie and Blondie's cookies. The House cart is constantly changing welcome House bakes & weekend specials with homemade Greek yogurt, froyo & gelato, giving an added reason to stop by.
Drinks remain central to the House, with signatures including Mont Blanc, Yuzu Daydream and Blondie's Sakura, alongside speciality coffee, matchas, filter coffee, milkshakes and mocktails. Evolving it into a permanent experience, the dedicated Matcha Omakase takes Blondie's earlier Matcha and Madeleines format further, exploring matcha through its preparation, texture, pairings and ritual.
The interiors draw from Japanese hospitality and Scandinavian design, bringing together concrete, handmade ceramics, natural materials and greenery. Each floor has its own character while maintaining a warm, tactile visual language designed to feel both considered and comfortable.
The Blondie House draws inspiration from Tadao Ando's approach to space and materiality, using concrete, wood, marble and natural materials to create a calm, tactile environment. Colour comes through Blondie's signature identity, including a custom-made La Marzocco Strada coffee machine created exclusively for the House in its signature peach, complete with the Blondie logo.
The attention to detail extends beyond the interiors, with handmade ceramics by a woman founder and potter, house coffees developed with women farmers, and a retail selection of matcha, granola and house coffees. The curated library features Korean and Japanese authors, with a book club also planned, adding to the House's focus on culture, discovery and community.
Ranjit Bindra, Founder, Bastian Hospitality, said, "The Blondie House is an evolution of how we think about hospitality, creating spaces that are not defined by a single meal or occasion, but become part of people's everyday lives. Bringing Blondie and Janu together allows us to bring two distinct points of view to the same table: Blondie's focus on coffee, matcha and community, and Janu's bold, playful take on Indian food. With The Blondie House, we wanted to create a destination that feels relevant from morning to evening, where people can come to eat, discover, work, connect and simply spend time. It is our way of reimagining what a neighbourhood hospitality space can be."
Natasha Hemani, Brand Director, Blondie, said, "Blondie has always been about the details that make people want to come back, what they eat, what they drink, but also how they spend their time there. With The Blondie House, I wanted to take that feeling further. You can come in for a matcha, stay to work, pick up a book, take a photobooth strip or simply sit around with nowhere else to be. The House should feel beautiful, but also immediately yours."
ABOUT THE BLONDIE HOUSE
The Blondie House is the first shared home of Blondie and Janu, created by Bastian Hospitality in Versova. Across multiple floors, it brings together an all-day food menu, speciality coffee, matcha, a dedicated Matcha Omakase, bakery and desserts, books, retail and community programming. The House is designed for people to eat, work, read, meet and spend time throughout the day.
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