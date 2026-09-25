Mortgage Bond Auction - Totalkredit A/S
|ISIN:
|Name:
|Currency:
|Offering:
|DK000955116-0
|Cita 3M NYK 32H SDO October 2028 RF
|DKK
|5,900m
- 10:00 - Auction opens for bidding 10:30 - Auction closes 10:35 - Allotment of accepted bids at latest
Questions regarding the auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14 or Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
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Mortgage Bond Auction_ Totalkredit A_S _ 25092026
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