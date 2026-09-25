Former TMC MLA Arrested In Bengal Over Cash-For-Party-Post Case Party Alleges Vendetta

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) West Bengal Police on Friday arrested a former Trinamool Congress MLA in connection with an alleged financial fraud case in which he is accused of taking money from a party worker by promising him a party post.

According to West Midnapore district police sources, Ajit Maiti, who earlier represented the Pingla Assembly constituency, was arrested from his residence in the Madpur area under Kharagpur police station on Friday morning.

Following his arrest, Maiti was taken to Debra police station.

Police sources said he would be produced before a district court in Medinipur later in the day, where the public prosecutor is expected to seek his custody for questioning.

Maiti has been arrested in a case involving alleged financial fraud. The police said he is accused of accepting money from a Trinamool Congress worker after promising to secure a party post for him. The arrest was reportedly made on the basis of a complaint lodged by the party worker.

After his arrest, Maiti told reporters that he had become a victim of a political vendetta.“I have faith in the judiciary, and I am sure that I will get justice,” the former TMC legislator said.

The Trinamool Congress leadership also described the arrest as politically motivated.

“We heard that he was arrested in an old case. He was supposed to go to the residence of our party leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today (Friday) and meet her. But he was arrested just before that. This is nothing but a conspiracy,” said Trinamool Congress state secretary Pradyut Ghosh.

Maiti was elected from Pingla in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. He contested the same constituency again in the 2026 elections but lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

He is currently the vice-president of the West Midnapore Zilla Parishad.

The arrest comes amid a series of cases involving former Trinamool Congress leaders since the change of government in West Bengal earlier this year. Several former TMC legislators have faced arrest in cases involving allegations of corruption, extortion and other offences.

Several former Trinamool Congress councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation have also been arrested in various cases since the BJP government came to power in the state.

Maiti's arrest adds to the growing list of former TMC leaders facing criminal proceedings.