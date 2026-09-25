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New Vice-Chancellors For Rajasthan, Sikar, Bikaner Varsities

New Vice-Chancellors For Rajasthan, Sikar, Bikaner Varsities


2026-09-25 03:00:57
(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagade has appointed new Vice-Chancellors for three major state universities, including Rajasthan University in Jaipur.

According to orders issued by the Governor's Secretariat late on Thursday night, Dr Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.

Dr Yudhveer Singh has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Sikar, while Prof. Narsi Ram Bishnoi has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner.

Governor Haribhau Bagade issued the appointments in consultation with the state government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, according to the order.

Dr Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat is currently serving as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kota.

His appointment to Rajasthan University comes after a prolonged process for filling the Vice-Chancellor's post.

As Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan University, Dr Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat will oversee the university's academic and administrative affairs, along with matters related to students and campus governance.

Dr Yudhveer Singh has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University in Sikar. At Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, Prof. Narsi Ram Bishnoi has been appointed Vice-Chancellor.

The appointments bring new leadership to the three universities of the state after the selection process for the posts remained pending for an extended period.

According to the Governor's order, each of the three Vice-Chancellors will hold office for three years from the date of assuming charge or until attaining the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

The appointments will take effect once the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors assume office, following which they will take charge of the academic and administrative affairs of their respective universities.

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IANS

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