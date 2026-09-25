India, US Discuss Energy Security, SRIA And Civil Nuclear Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Sep 25 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker in New York, with discussions held on developments across various sectors of bilateral cooperation, including energy security, the recently enacted Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA), civil nuclear cooperation, Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology (TRUST) and the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture initiative.

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials were present during the meeting.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "They discussed developments across the broad spectrum of India-US bilateral cooperation, including energy security and the recently enacted SRIA, civil nuclear cooperation, TRUST and the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture initiative."

Vikram Misri also held a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg in New York. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to advance cooperation between India and the US in critical and emerging technologies.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg in New York. Both sides agreed to further advance India-U.S. cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including through the Pax Silica initiative, and strengthen supply-chain resilience through cooperation in semiconductors and critical minerals," the MEA posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar discussed possible sanctions against countries trading with Russia and Iran during a meeting in New York.

The talks also covered energy security, developments in the Middle East and the US-India Strategic Partnership, the State Department said. Rubio said the United States was well placed to help regional partners address their energy needs.

“The two also discussed sanctions that could be levelled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran,” the State Department said.

The readout did not identify which countries could face sanctions or specify the economic activities under discussion. It also did not announce any sanctions decision or describe EAM Jaishankar's response to the issue.

“The Secretary emphasised that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges,” the department said.

Rubio and EAM Jaishankar also reaffirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, placing their discussion of sanctions and regional conflicts within the broader relationship

“The two officials reaffirmed the important role the US-India Strategic Partnership continues to play in promoting a safe, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the readout said.

The two ministers exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and beyond. The department did not identify the specific conflicts or diplomatic proposals discussed.

EAM Jaishankar took to social media platform X and said that he reiterated India's stance on the SRIA.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Good to meet Secretary Marco Rubio of the US at UN High Level Week. Reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations."