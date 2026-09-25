E& UAE Launches Secure Website Hosting Service With 24/7 NOC And SOC Monitoring

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Locally hosted managed service helps government entities and businesses strengthen website security, resilience and regulatory compliance Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE,September 2026: e& UAE today announced the launch of its secure website hosting service, providing government entities and businesses with locally hosted website infrastructure supported by 24/7 network and security monitoring.

Hosted within e& UAE's on-premises data centres and operating under the oversight of the UAE Cyber Security Council, the service is designed for organisations seeking greater control over the security, availability and performance of public-facing and business-critical websites. It combines hosting infrastructure with continuous oversight from e& UAE's Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Security Operations Centre (SOC), helping customers address operational risks while meeting local regulatory, cybersecurity and data residency requirements.

The NOC continuously monitors website performance, availability and network health, while the SOC provides around-the-clock visibility into security events, threats and vulnerabilities. This integrated approach enables potential issues to be identified earlier and supports faster incident response, helping organisations reduce downtime and maintain continuity of their digital services.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said:

“As government and business services become increasingly digital, website availability, data protection and incident readiness must be addressed as part of a broader approach to cyber resilience. Organisations should embed security into the design and operation of their digital infrastructure, maintain clear oversight of their data and systems, and ensure that appropriate monitoring and response measures are in place.”

Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government & VVIP Relations Officer, e& UAE, said:“As organisations become increasingly dependent on digital services, website availability and cybersecurity need to be managed as part of the same environment. Our secure website hosting service brings infrastructure, network operations and security operations together to give customers local hosting, continuous visibility and responsive support. This helps government entities and businesses reduce operational complexity, strengthen the protection of their digital services and scale their infrastructure as their requirements evolve.”

The service incorporates security controls including firewalls, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection and log monitoring. Customers can also access advanced security capabilities such as web application firewall (WAF) protection, vulnerability assessments and security reporting, supporting a layered approach to safeguarding websites and applications.

By hosting websites locally within e& UAE infrastructure, customers can also benefit from reduced latency and greater control over data residency. Flexible hosting capacity allows organisations to scale resources in line with changing demand, business expansion and wider digital transformation programmes.

Service-level agreements cover key areas including availability, support and incident response, giving customers clearly defined service parameters and access to e& UAE's technical expertise. The managed model also reduces the operational burden on internal IT teams by bringing hosting, monitoring and security capabilities together through a single provider.

The service is aimed at government organisations, enterprises and medium-sized businesses operating public-facing, high-traffic or business-critical websites, as well as IT, cybersecurity and digital transformation teams seeking locally hosted infrastructure with continuous operational and security oversight.

Customers can contact their e& UAE account manager or visit the e& UAE business website to request further information, a technical assessment or support with migrating and deploying websites on e& UAE infrastructure. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />

About e& UAE:

e& UAE is a leading AI-powered telco and digital enabler, building on five decades of network leadership to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity and customer-focused innovation for individuals, homes, businesses and government entities.

It combines fixed and mobile connectivity with digital platforms, AI-enabled solutions, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT and entertainment. Through this integrated approach, e& UAE helps enrich everyday life, enhance business performance and enable organisations to operate with greater agility, efficiency and resilience.

e& UAE supports the country's digital economy by enabling smarter communities, connected industries and future-ready infrastructure. With a focus on customer experience, technology adoption and sustainable value creation, e& UAE continues to help people, businesses and communities thrive in a digital-first world.

About the UAE Cyber Security Council:

In November 2020, the UAE Cabinet established the UAE Cyber Security Council to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and ensure a safe and strong cyber infrastructure, as a part of the UAE vision to strive toward a more secure digital transformation, The Council, led by the UAE Government's Head of Cyber Security, aims to contribute to the nation's legal and regulatory frameworks for cybersecurity and to secure both current and emerging technologies. It is also responsible for building a vibrant ecosystem for cyber security across UAE driving innovation and stimulating economic growth in cyber through collaboration with industry, academia and international cyber diplomacy. The Council is also responsible for pioneering and implementing awareness & capacity development initiatives across the UAE to enhance the safety and security of the UAE populace, in line with leadership's vision.