Danube Home Says“Danube It”, Launches“My Garden 2026” Collection To Redefine Outdoor Living

The new collection introduces five outdoor living zones, giving customers the flexibility to mix, match and customise spaces to suit their lifestyle Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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There is no one formula for a great outdoor space and Danube Home is making that the starting point as it unveils its new“My Garden 2026” collection. Introduced at its Al Barsha store, the latest outdoor collection brings“Danube It” to life, a theme centred on customization and the idea that outdoor spaces should be shaped around the people who use them.

From a garden designed for long lunches with family and friends to a poolside setting that brings the holiday home,“Danube It” gives customers the freedom to decide what their outdoor space should be. Rather than choosing a predetermined setup, they can mix, match and customize furniture and outdoor elements according to their space, lifestyle and personal preferences.

Moving beyond traditional garden furniture, the collection is built around five outdoor living zones Host It, Resort It, Relax It, Nature It and Balcony It, each reflecting a different way of experiencing the outdoors. From spaces designed for gatherings and celebrations to peaceful retreats, poolside settings, nature-inspired corners and compact balcony escapes, the collection encourages customers to create outdoor environments that suit their individual lifestyles.

This year's collection also introduces an exclusive regional partnership with international outdoor furniture brand HI Gold, bringing premium and distinctive outdoor pieces to Danube Home customers. Alongside this, Ziantti, Danube Home's own premium outdoor furniture label, has expanded its range with design-led pieces that combine contemporary aesthetics with outdoor functionality.

The new collection allows homeowners to move beyond one-size-fits-all solutions and create settings that feel uniquely their own. The idea is to reflect on the changing role of outdoor spaces in the home. Gardens, terraces, balconies and poolside areas are increasingly being used for more than occasional entertaining, becoming part of everyday routines, from morning coffee and family meals to quiet moments and social gatherings.“Danube It” responds to this shift by making personalization central to the outdoor experience.

As part of its wider outdoor offering, Danube Home also provides landscaping services, helping customers bring their outdoor spaces together beyond furniture and décor. From planning and design to creating a cohesive outdoor environment, the service allows homeowners to develop spaces that are tailored to their requirements and lifestyle.

Sustainability is also an important part of“Danube It”, with an expanded range of solar-powered lighting and water features, alongside weather-resilient materials designed for outdoor environments. Approximately 80% of the collection's sofas also feature fabrics made with Olefin fiber, which is manufactured through a production process designed to generate very little waste.

Mr. Sayed Habib, CEO, Danube Home, said,”Outdoor living is no longer an afterthought for our customers. It's an extension of how they live, entertain and relax. With 'Danube It,' we wanted to make one promise very simple: whatever you're imagining for your outdoor space, we have it, and it comes at a price that doesn't change no matter what's happening around us. That's what leadership in this category means to us.”

Mr. Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman, Danube Group, said,“Outdoor living has evolved significantly over the years. Rather than keeping their outdoor spaces plain and simple, people today are looking at it as an extension of their lifestyle. With 'Danube It', we wanted to capture that change in a way that feels simple and relatable. The five zones represent different ways people can enjoy the outdoors, but the idea is to go beyond these categories and create something that feels distinctly yours. My Garden 2026 is about giving people the inspiration and possibilities to see their outdoor space differently.”

This collection is available now across Danube Home showrooms in the UAE and other GCC markets, and online at danubehome. With My Garden 2026, Danube Home aims to continue to expand the possibilities of outdoor living, bringing together customization, comfort, design and functionality under one concept –“Danube It.”