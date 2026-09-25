Alia Bhatt Stuns As Cabaret Dancer In Love & War FIRST Look Kareena Kapoor Says, 'Killing It Aloo'

After revealing the stunning first look of Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production unit has finally given the fans a sneak peek into the mysterious world of his upcoming period drama with the unveiling of the first poster of Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt Reveals Stunning Period Look

The production house of Sanjay Leela Bhansali released the poster of Alia Bhatt on 25 September, the very next day after they unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor. In the poster, Alia can be seen sitting on a chair, wearing an eye-catching look, which includes a red slit skirt teamed up with a gorgeous headpiece.

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The look of the character seems to be inspired by the cabaret era, while the enigmatic expression makes us even more curious about what this mysterious woman is going to do in the film. Along with the poster, Bhansali Productions captioned their poster with the words“Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi!”

Alia also shared the poster on social media, tagging Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and the entire cast and crew of the film.

Another Layer To Alia's Look In Love & War

The poster has come out a day after the poster of Ranbir Kapoor. He looks in an old setting as he drives a classic car with a moustache and sunglasses and a blood-soaked arm. The contrast between the two posters has only made people curious about the story of the film.

Though no detail of the story is known as it is under cover, it is said that Love & War will be a period romance film amidst the war. Earlier, it was reported that both Ranbir and Vicky's characters are from the Indian Air Force, with Alia's character being somehow linked with the two. But the makers have not confirmed the above character detail.

Ranbir, Alia & Vicky Lead Bhansali's Next

Bhansali reunites with Ranbir Kapoor in his film Love & War after almost two decades of his last collaboration in Saawariya. In Love & War, Alia is seen with Bhansali once again after their last film together Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also, Vicky makes his debut in the film of Bhansali.

Directed & Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is slated for worldwide release on January 21, 2027.