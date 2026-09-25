Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prime Minister Of Tajikistan Visits Victory Park In Baku (PHOTO)


2026-09-25 02:46:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda visited Victory Park in Baku on September 24.

A guard of honor was lined up for the guest.

The Prime Minister of Tajikistan laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

The guest was provided with detailed information about Victory Park, which was established to preserve the memory of the unparalleled heroism displayed by the Azerbaijani people during the Second Karabakh War and the magnificent historical Victory they achieved, as well as to immortalize the cherished memory of the martyrs.













MENAFN25092026000187011040ID1111714249



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search