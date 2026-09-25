Prime Minister Of Tajikistan Visits Victory Park In Baku (PHOTO)
A guard of honor was lined up for the guest.
The Prime Minister of Tajikistan laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.
The guest was provided with detailed information about Victory Park, which was established to preserve the memory of the unparalleled heroism displayed by the Azerbaijani people during the Second Karabakh War and the magnificent historical Victory they achieved, as well as to immortalize the cherished memory of the martyrs.
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