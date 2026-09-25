SLB Wins Four Aramco Contracts To Build More Than 450 Wells In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Global energy technology company SLB has secured four integrated well construction contracts from Saudi Aramco to support oil and gas development across the Kingdom, the company said.

Under the three-year contracts, SLB will provide end-to-end well construction services for more than 450 wells, with the agreements including an option to extend the contracts for up to two additional years. The contracts will expand the use of SLB's integrated well construction model across Saudi Arabia's oil and gas reservoirs. The model combines planning, digital workflows and execution, including drilling, formation evaluation, fluids, cementing and well completion services.

“Delivering hundreds of wells across a multi-year program and in multiple operating environments requires an integrated model that connects planning, execution, and digital workflows,” said Steve Gassen, SLB's executive vice president of Geographies.

He added that the scale of the awards“reflects Aramco's confidence in our integrated model and capabilities.”

The company said the contracts build on its decades-long collaboration with Aramco and represent a significant expansion of its integrated well construction business in Saudi Arabia.

SLB's technology-enabled approach is designed to connect planning and operations while integrating workflows and data across different technical disciplines. The company says its digital and AI technologies are aimed at improving operational performance and enabling faster decision-making.

SLB describes itself as a global energy technology company focused on oil and gas innovation, digital technologies, decarbonization and the development of new energy systems. It operates in more than 100 countries and has more than 70 technology centers worldwide. The company has been operating in Saudi Arabia for more than 80 years and says it currently works across 10 Middle Eastern countries.

Aramco is one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, with operations spanning the hydrocarbon value chain. Its strategy includes continued investment in upstream operations, including oil production and the exploration and development of conventional and unconventional gas resources.

As of the end of 2025, Aramco reported hydrocarbon reserves of 247.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. In the first half of 2026, the company reported total hydrocarbon production of 11 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 10.2 billion cubic feet per day of gas production. (Aramco)

The latest contracts therefore come as Aramco continues to invest in its upstream portfolio, while SLB expands the deployment of integrated and technology-enabled well construction services in the Kingdom.