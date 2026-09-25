Oppn Backs Fresh Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar BJP Says Move Will Be Defeated

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) A political confrontation over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar intensified on Friday, with Opposition leaders backing a fresh move in Parliament seeking his removal, and BJP leaders insisting that any such impeachment motion would be defeated.

Congress leader Udit Raj said the issue had moved beyond individual political parties and had become a matter concerning the wider public.

Reacting to Opposition parties' preparations to move an impeachment motion against Kumar, Raj said Parliament was no longer having the desired impact and argued that constitutional mechanisms should be fully used to protect democratic institutions.

“Parliament is a platform, and the constitutional institutions have constitutional authority. That should be fully utilised to protect the Constitution and democracy,” Raj told IANS. He added that, in his view, the matter had gone beyond the Congress or any regional party and had become an issue for the wider public.

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav, however, dismissed the Opposition's proposed move, saying it would not succeed.

“The motion will be defeated. It will fall. Impeachment motions have been brought against several people in the past as well. The Opposition will face defeat,” Yadav said.

Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning the CEC. Marandi said the Congress should reconsider Gandhi's statements, arguing that his remarks were not finding acceptance among the public.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan said his party would support the Opposition's impeachment motion. Referring to his party leadership's earlier position, Elangovan said the DMK was opposed to Kumar continuing as Chief Election Commissioner and would, therefore, support efforts seeking his removal.

"Our leader had issued a statement yesterday that Gyanesh Kumar should be removed from the post and he had categorically stated that we are against Gyanesh Kumar holding that office. So we will definitely support," he said.

The latest political exchanges come as Opposition parties prepare to submit fresh notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking to initiate proceedings for Kumar's removal. Sources said the notices are expected to be submitted in the coming days.

This would be the third attempt by Opposition parties to initiate an impeachment motion against Kumar.

The proposed move has brought together Opposition voices from different parties, while BJP leaders have rejected the effort and maintained that it would not succeed.