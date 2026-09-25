Faria Abdullah Says She Plays A Radio Jockey In Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Film 'Sigma'!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Faria Abdullah, who plays the female lead opposite Sundeep Kishan in director Jason Sanjay's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Sigma', has now disclosed that she plays a Radio Jockey in the film.

In an interaction with the media, the actress said, "Sigma is my first Tamil film. It is a good action-adventure heist comedy entertainer. My character in this film is that of a radio jockey."

On her chemistry with Sundeep Kishan in the film, the actress said, "I have always known Sandeep. We both always wanted to do a film together. Finally, we agreed to do it with Sigma. There is a lot of novelty in our characters in this film."

Stating that Jason Sanjay told the story of Sigma to her through a Zoom call, Faria said, "After listening to the whole story, I asked him how old he was. He said he was 24. I found it very inspiring. He is very humble and gets along with everyone in a friendly manner. He has a good command over direction. Even though it is his first film, he has made it with a very clear vision. The way he handles his set is very cool."

For the unaware, the action-adventure and heist comedy 'Sigma' is to hit screens worldwide on October 2 this year.

Directed by Jason Sanjay, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, 'Sigma' has been produced by Subaskaran under the prestigious Lyca Productions banner.

A trailer released by the makers recently has only added to the excitement of fans and film buffs. The trailer gives away the fact that the protagonist (played by Sundeep Kishan) suffers a betrayal in the film. However, he refuses to forget what happened to him and instead chooses to fight back and reclaim what he has lost.

At the centre of the story is a massive 500-crore racket involving drugs and gambling, drawing the protagonist into a high-stakes world of crime and deception.

Apart from Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, the film also features Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, and Yog Japee in prominent roles.

Mythri Movie Distributors LTD is handling the film's release in Coastal Andhra and Telangana, while NVR Cinema will distribute it in the Ceded area.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Krishnan Vasant whose visuals in the film's trailer appear stylish and contemporary. The film has music by one of the best in the business, S Thaman. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.