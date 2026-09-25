Bihar Weather: 19 Districts Under Yellow Alert As Rain, Storms And Rising Rivers Raise Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Although the southwest monsoon has begun withdrawing from parts of northwest India, its influence remains active over Bihar.

Continuous rainfall and multiple weather systems have disrupted normal life in several parts of the state, with the Meteorological Department issuing warnings for thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning in several districts.

Rising water levels in major rivers have also increased concerns in low-lying and riverine areas, particularly along the Kosi basin.

The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for rainfall in 19 districts of Bihar.

Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and lightning are expected in these areas.

Intermittent rainfall has been recorded over the past 24 hours in around 11 districts, including the state capital Patna.

Despite the continuing weather activity, no major change in temperatures is expected immediately.

However, temperatures could rise by around 2–4 degree Celsius after the rainfall activity decreases.

The changing weather conditions also disrupted traffic in Patna.

A large tamarind tree fell onto NH-31 near Dargahi Tola under Pandarak police station, temporarily affecting vehicular movement.

Adverse weather conditions have also resulted in casualties in different parts of the state.

In Samastipur, two female students died, and another person was injured after a tree fell during a strong storm on Thursday.

In Banka, a woman died after a dilapidated wall collapsed on Wednesday night amid heavy rainfall and moisture.

The administration has advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms and strong winds.

People have also been urged to stay away from trees, electricity poles and weakened structures that could collapse during severe weather.

The possibility of a significant rise in the Kosi River's water level has increased following continuous heavy rainfall in Nepal's Terai region.

The Water Resources Department has placed engineers and officials concerned with the Kosi basin on high alert.

A substantial volume of water is also expected to be released from the Kosi Barrage.

The Saharsa district administration is using public announcements to alert residents living near the river and embankments.

Around 35 panchayats across Navhatta, Mahishi, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Salkhua blocks have been identified as particularly vulnerable.

Authorities have instructed residents living within the embankments, as well as local boatmen, to move to safe and elevated locations if conditions deteriorate.

Weather experts said several atmospheric systems are simultaneously influencing Bihar's weather.

The southwest monsoon is currently in its main withdrawal phase across several parts of the state. At the same time, a deep depression that developed near the northern coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh is moving northwestward while gradually weakening.

A Western Disturbance in the upper atmosphere is also contributing to moisture and atmospheric instability.

The interaction of these systems is contributing to continued rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning activity across different parts of Bihar.

Authorities have advised residents to remain alert and follow official weather and disaster-management advisories.