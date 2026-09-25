BJP Leaders Pay Tribute To Deendayal Upadhyaya, Recall His Ideological Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, BJP leaders on Friday recalled his contribution to the ideological development of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighting his philosophy of Integral Humanism and the principle of Antyodaya.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said, "Today is the birth anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya. If any leader worked to give ideological direction to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later the Bharatiya Janata Party, it was him. He served as the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1951 to 1968 and later also became its president."

"He gave the philosophy of Integral Humanism, which we call 'Ekatma Manav Darshan'. Today, that is the core ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Malhotra added.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said September 25 was an important day for the party as it marked the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

"Today, September 25, is a very important day for the Bharatiya Janata Party because Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya was born on this day. He was born in the Braj region, and just as Lord Krishna of the Braj region became known across the world, if you review his ideas properly, the entire world is today studying Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya's thoughts and trying to follow them," Tiwari said.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood described Deendayal Upadhyaya as an inspiration for BJP workers and referred to his concept of 'Chiti' and 'Virat' as part of his philosophy of Integral Humanism.

"Deendayal ji is an ideal for the crores of workers who work in this party. He explained the collective consciousness of the nation as 'Chiti' in his philosophy of Integral Humanism, and how the awakening of this collective consciousness gives rise to the 'Virat' form of the nation," Sood said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the importance of collective consciousness since the Covid period and continued to do so.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.

"Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya is our guide. I pay my respectful tributes to him on his birth anniversary. He gave us the philosophy of Integral Humanism and the principle of Antyodaya, under which the benefits of development should reach the last person standing in the queue. This has also become the foundation of the development policies and diplomacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

Jharkhand Assembly Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi said the vision of Deendayal Upadhyaya was being reflected in various welfare and development initiatives.

"The India envisioned by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya is being realised today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pandit Deendayal ji wanted India to be strong and powerful," Marandi said.

"Our ancestors gave us the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', while his vision of development for the people and welfare of the poor was based on Antyodaya. Today, we can see these ideals being realised," he added.

Marandi also referred to various government welfare initiatives, including household toilets, the PM Awas Yojana, gas connections, the Ayushman scheme and free foodgrains for poor families under the Antyodaya scheme.

"To make the country stronger, powerful and secure, India is protected from its borders to the skies," he said.