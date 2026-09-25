Stocktwits Passport Portfolio: QQQ Weekly Rally Leaves SPY, DIA And Asia In The Dust



A historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping also influenced markets, keeping Chinese stocks in the spotlight alongside American stocks.

Asian markets were also dominated by the AI narrative this week, even as higher global bond yields, elevated oil prices, and shifting monetary policy expectations also impacted markets. Among Asian stocks, the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF led, while the iShares MSCI Japan ETF posted the steepest decline.

U.S. stock markets were influenced by multiple key catalysts through Sept. 24, kicking off with an artificial intelligence-led rally, followed by pressure from surging bond yields and oil.

However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index surged past its American and Asian counterparts as AI stayed in focus.

A historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping also influenced markets, keeping Chinese stocks in the spotlight alongside American stocks.

Other Asian markets, including Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, were mixed amid a holiday-shortened week.

US Markets Vs Asia Markets

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq, is on track to post gains this week and beat its U.S. counterparts. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is also on track to end the week higher, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is on track to end in red.

Among Asian stocks, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) was in the lead, up about 1.29%. Taiwan markets will remain closed on Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival

The iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) clocked the deepest decline, although markets were closed for three days this week.

The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) and iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) are also on track to end the week higher.

US Market Drivers

U.S. markets largely focused on the second meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and China, marking Xi's first visit to Washington in more than a decade. The leaders discussed the importance and consequences of AI alongside managing U.S.-China relations. On Thursday, major technology company CEOs, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang, AMD's Lisa Su, Elon Musk, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google's Sundar Pichai and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg attended a White House state dinner for Xi.

Meanwhile, rising long-term Treasury yields and elevated oil prices remained key market concerns, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing above 5.19% on Thursday, while the 30-year yield reached 5.48% even as the Treasury bought back $4.08 billion of longer-dated bonds as part of a $6 billion program aimed at supporting market liquidity.

What's Happening In Asian Markets?

Asian markets were also dominated by the AI narrative this week, even as investors dealt with higher global bond yields, elevated oil prices and shifting expectations for monetary policy also impacted the markets.

Chinese stocks were in focus amid the U.S.-China summit. China's central bank also kept its one-year and five-year lending rates unchanged at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively, for a 16th consecutive month, largely in line with market expectations.

South Korea's KOSPI was up about 0.9% at the time of writing, led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, as an inflow into AI stocks boosted their shares.

Japan's Nikkei rose about 1.25% at the time of writing, with the Bank of Japan's raised rates still in focus.

Retail Stance: US Vs Asia Markets

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPY, QQQ and DIA was in the green territory.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around MCHI, EWJ and EWT was 'neutral ', while it was 'bullish' for EWY.

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