Kazakhstan Identifies Officials Suspected In Servicemen Deaths During Caspian Drills

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has identified officials suspected of involvement in the deaths of servicemen during military exercises in the Caspian Sea in the Mangystau region on September 24, the country's Prosecutor General's Office said.

The office said investigators have inspected the scene, questioned more than 30 military personnel, and seized relevant documentation and video footage. Twelve examinations have also been ordered.

“Officials suspected of negligent attitude toward their duties, as well as failure to ensure control and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel taking into account weather conditions, and improper organization of rescue operations, which resulted in the deaths of people, have been identified,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry previously reported that the bodies of two servicemen who went missing after being swept into the Caspian Sea during the exercises had been found, completing the search operation.

The incident occurred due to a sudden and sharp deterioration in weather conditions while servicemen were carrying out a combat training mission, resulting in 17 servicemen being swept into the open sea. Three servicemen were rescued, while 14 died.

Following the incident, the government commission was established by order of Kazakhstan's Prime Minister to investigate the causes of the servicemen's deaths during the exercises in the Mangystau region.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared September 25 a national day of mourning in connection with the tragedy.