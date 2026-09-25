TYPHON Machinery Unleashes The First Wave Of KONSTRUCTZ Series, Next-Gen Compact Equipment Built For Modern Jobsites

TYPHON Machinery introduces the first wave of its new KONSTRUCTZ Series a versatile lineup of compact equipment including skid steers, trenchers, stone crushers, and dumpers designed for modern jobsites.

The TYPHON STOMP V950 Skid Steer Loader, featuring a 25 HP Kubota D1105 diesel engine, 1,168 lb operating load, and high-flotation triangular rubber tracks for compact jobsite power.

The TYPHON GroundRipper GRX1 compact tracked trencher, powered by a 22.1 HP Honda GX690 engine and built to handle utility installation with a 29.5-inch maximum trenching depth.

TYPHON STONEKRUSHER Series: The K1 towable crusher (2–4 t/h), K2 tracked crusher (2–5 t/h), and K3 high-capacity jaw crusher (5–10 t/h) engineered for jobsite aggregate processing.

TYPHON THUNDERDUMP Series: Featuring the THUNDERDUMP LIFT with hydraulic high-lifting capabilities and the THUNDERDUMP 180 with a 180-degree rotating hopper.

Seven new machines bring ground preparation, material handling, and crushing capabilities to TYPHON's growing equipment lineup.

- Dennis TanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TYPHON Machinery today introduced the first wave of its new Konstructz Series, a growing equipment lineup built to bring practical, versatile machinery solutions to modern construction, landscaping, material handling, and aggregate applications. The September launch introduces seven Konstructz models across four equipment categories: skid steers, trenchers, stone crushers, and dumpers.Why KONSTRUCTZ?Modern jobsites often require more than one type of machine. Contractors, landscapers, property owners, and equipment professionals may need to move material, prepare ground, dig trenches, process rock, and transport debris within the same project.The KONSTRUCTZ Series was developed around this need. Rather than focusing on a single equipment category, TYPHON Machinery is expanding its lineup with purpose-built machines designed to address a wider range of jobsite applications while giving customers more options when building their equipment fleet.The first wave introduces seven models across skid steer loaders, trenchers, stone crushers, and dumpers, marking the beginning of a broader KONSTRUCTZ equipment platform.“Our goal is to give contractors and business owners more equipment options under one trusted series, so they can prepare ground, move material, and process rock with machines built to work together. This first wave is only the beginning of what we want KONSTRUCTZ to offer.”Meet the KONSTRUCTZ First WaveHere is a closer look at the seven machines joining the TYPHON KONSTRUCTZ Series.1. TYPHON STOMP V950 - Skid Steer LoaderThe STOMP V950 is designed as a versatile compact workhorse for material handling, site preparation, landscaping, and other demanding applications. Its compact footprint allows operators to work in areas where larger equipment can be difficult to maneuver, while its loader configuration provides the versatility needed for everyday jobsite tasks. Powered by a certified 25HP Kubota D1105 three-cylinder diesel engine, it delivers a 1,168 lb operating load and offers 360-degree turning capability for precise work in confined spaces. An Automatic Load Leveling system maintains a stable, level load throughout lift and transport cycles, reducing the need for constant manual adjustment. High-flotation triangular rubber tracks keep it steady and reliable on wet, uneven, and sloped terrain.2. TYPHON GroundRipper GRX1 - TrencherThe GroundRipper GRX1 is built for trenching applications where controlled cutting and efficient ground preparation are essential. Designed for utility installation, irrigation, landscaping, and similar projects, the GRX1 provides a dedicated solution for creating trenches in areas where access and maneuverability matter. A 22.1 HP Honda GX690 engine supplies reliable power at 3,600 RPM, while a 29.5-inch maximum trenching depth and 6-inch trench width handle a variety of underground installation jobs. Its compact tracked design and low center of gravity help provide stable movement across uneven terrain.3. TYPHON STONEKRUSHER K1 - Stone CrusherThe STONEKRUSHER K1 brings compact crushing capability to the KONSTRUCTZ lineup. It is designed to help operators process and reuse material directly at the jobsite, providing a practical solution for applications involving aggregate, rock, construction material, and site cleanup. An 11.7 HP Honda GX390 engine drives a 2-4 tons/hour crushing capacity, and an integrated 15.75-inch conveyor transfers processed material away from the chamber for convenient handling. Its towable, compact 1-ton class design makes relocation between jobsite locations straightforward.4. TYPHON STONEKRUSHER K2 - Stone CrusherThe STONEKRUSHER K2 expands the crushing lineup with a larger-capability solution for customers requiring additional material-processing performance. Built for demanding crushing applications, it gives contractors and operators another option for processing rock and other materials closer to where the work takes place. A 22.1 HP Honda GX690 V-Twin engine supports a 2-5 tons/hour production capacity, and an adjustable 0.6-2.0-inch output range lets operators tailor the finished material. A hydraulic-powered crawler drive provides tracked mobility for repositioning the crusher around the jobsite.5. TYPHON STONEKRUSHER K3 - Stone CrusherThe STONEKRUSHER K3 is the high-capacity model within the first KONSTRUCTZ crushing lineup. Featuring a jaw crusher as its primary crushing stage, the K3 is designed to process demanding materials and support applications including aggregate production, mining, coal processing, concrete batching, and other material-processing operations. A 24.8 HP Kubota D1105 diesel engine drives a 5-10 tons/hour production capacity, while a self-propelled hydraulic-powered crawler with a 2-speed travel system keeps the machine mobile on site. A 14.13 ft3 hopper and hydraulic conveyor lift cylinder round out its heavier processing capability.6. TYPHON THUNDERDUMP LIFT - DumperThe THUNDERDUMP LIFT is designed for efficient material transport and unloading across construction, landscaping, agricultural, and property-maintenance applications. Its dumper configuration is focused on helping operators move and discharge materials efficiently, particularly on jobsites where maneuverability and controlled unloading are important. A Honda GX390 engine powers a 2,205 lb load capacity and a spacious 15.9 cu ft hopper, while efficient hydraulic dumping delivers a 90° dump angle and 59.1-inch maximum lift height for elevated transfers. All-terrain rubber tracks provide steady traction while protecting lawns and soft surfaces.7. TYPHON THUNDERDUMP 180 - Compact DumperThe THUNDERDUMP 180 combines compact material transport with hydraulic self-unloading and a rotating hopper. Its thickened steel hopper and high-tip mechanism are designed to make loading, transporting, and unloading materials more practical in confined jobsites, including construction, landscaping, and property-development applications. Powered by a Honda GX390 engine, it offers a 2,866 lb capacity and a 180° rotating hopper that directs material precisely without repositioning the whole machine. Six wear-resistant tires and 26° gradeability help it handle slopes and rough ground with confidence.The Beginning of the KONSTRUCTZ SeriesThe launch of the first seven models represents the beginning of the KONSTRUCTZ Series rather than the end of the lineup. TYPHON Machinery plans to continue expanding the series with additional equipment designed around different jobsite applications and customer needs.With KONSTRUCTZ, TYPHON Machinery is building a broader equipment lineup that gives customers more choices across the machines they use to build, move, prepare, process, and maintain their jobsites.About TYPHON MachineryTYPHON Machinery is a leading provider of heavy equipment and machinery, specializing in mini excavators, compact skid steers, electric forklifts, wheel loaders, vibratory road rollers, scissor lifts, and other construction tools. With a strong presence in e-commerce marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, and Walmart, the company is dedicated to offering powerful, reliable, and affordable solutions to customers throughout the United States. Operating a direct-to-consumer model, TYPHON eliminates dealership markups and delivers fully assembled, inspection-ready equipment with free shipping and unloading across the continental United States. For more information, visit typhonmachinery.

Dara Vuthy

TYPHON Machinery

+1 213-214-2203

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EXPLORE THE TYPHON KONSTRUCTZ SERIES-Take a closer look at the TYPHON KONSTRUCTZ Series and the specialized machinery built for different jobsite applications.

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TYPHON Machinery Unleashes the First Wave of KONSTRUCTZ Series, Next-Gen Compact Equipment Built for Modern Jobsites News Provided By TYPHON Machinery September 25, 2026, 06:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Mining Industry



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